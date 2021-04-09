Naya Rivera Voices Catwoman in Her Last Film Role for Batman: The Long Halloween Trailer

Fans of Naya Rivera can finally hear the actress's voice in her final film role.

In the new trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, Rivera voices the iconic Selina Kyle/Catwoman opposite Bruce Wayne/Batman, voiced by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie sees Batman on track to solving a string of murders in Gotham City. As his path crosses with Catwoman's he can be heard asking, "Why are you running?"

Rivera's character replies, "You could use a little fun."

The voice cast of the film also includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as the Joker, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon and Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone.

This will mark Rivera's last project as she wasn't in production on any other titles before her death. Rivera died in July 2020 as a result of a drowning accident after she and her son Josey, now 5, rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, the staff at the lake found the vessel at the north side of the lake with the star's sleeping son aboard. Rivera's body was found five days later, and authorities believe the actress and singer died saving Josey.

The actress is being honored by her Glee costars at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night. The reunion will pay tribute to Rivera and her groundbreaking character Santana.

GLEE Image zoom Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Following an introduction from Demi Lovato, the group will honor LGBTQ teens and Rivera's character. The special tribute comes the same year as the 10th anniversary of Santana's coming out on Glee.