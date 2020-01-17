National Treasure 3 in the Works 12 Years After Sequel's Release: Report

A third National Treasure film is reportedly in the works after more than a decade since the franchise’s last movie.

Chris Bremner, who wrote the newly released Bad Boys for Life, has been tapped to write the screenplay, according to an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Jerry Bruckheimer is reportedly producing the feature.

The article did not provide any additional details about the project, though it also reported that Bremner will be writing a fourth Bad Boys film as well.

A spokesperson for Disney, the studio behind the National Treasure franchise, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom National Treasure Everett Collection

RELATED: Nicolas Cage to Play ‘Creatively Unfulfilled’ Version of Himself in New Movie

Starring Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha and Jon Voight, the first National Treasure movie was released in 2004. Though a sequel was not planned at the time, Disney gave the go-ahead for a follow-up in 2005 after the original film grossing $347.5 million worldwide at the box office.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets, the second movie in the series, was released in 2007 and saw the return of its original stars. The sequel raked in over $457 million worldwide, making it the ninth highest grossing movie that year.

Lead star Cage, 56, previously teased his retirement from acting in 2018, telling The Blast: “Right now, I’m primarily a film performer and I’m gonna continue doing that for three or four more years, and I’d like to focus more on directing.”

In recent years, Cage has gravitated to more eclectic parts in independent films.

“I see myself very much as a student of film performance and I’m always looking to learn something,” Cage previously told PEOPLE. “That’s why if you look at my filmography, it’s so eclectic. I’m always trying to challenge myself and take those risks and go for the triple axel, even though I might fall on my face. It’s still exciting to go for it and you still get points for trying.”