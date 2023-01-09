Entertainment Movies The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Portraits See Michelle Yeoh, Oscar Isaac and more of the night's big names close up from New York City's Cipriani 42nd Street By People Staff Published on January 9, 2023 03:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 19 Colin Farrell Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Best Actor, The Banshees of Inisherin 02 of 19 Michelle Yeoh Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Best Actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once 03 of 19 Janelle Monáe Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Best Supporting Actress, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 04 of 19 Danny Ramirez Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Presenter 05 of 19 Oscar Isaac Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Presenter 06 of 19 Brooke Shields Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Presenter 07 of 19 Steven Spielberg Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Best Director, The Fabelmans 08 of 19 Ariana DeBose Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Presenter 09 of 19 Paul Dano Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Presenter 10 of 19 Jenny Slate Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Best Animated Feature, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 11 of 19 Santiago Mitre Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Freedom of Expression Award, Argentina, 1985 12 of 19 Emily Ford, Fisher Stevens and Kevin Ford Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winners of Best Documentary, Sr., with presenter Stevens 13 of 19 Danielle Deadwyler Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Breakthrough Performance Award, Till 14 of 19 Kerry Condon Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Star of The Banshees of Inisherin 15 of 19 Lukas Dhont Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Director of Close 16 of 19 Michelle McLeod, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hallett and Sheila McCarthy Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Best Ensemble, Women Talking 17 of 19 Sarah Polley Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Director of Women Talking 18 of 19 Gabriel LaBelle Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Breakthrough Performance Award, The Fabelmans 19 of 19 Dean Fleischer-Camp Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty Winner of Best Animated Feature, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On