The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Portraits

See Michelle Yeoh, Oscar Isaac and more of the night's big names close up from New York City's Cipriani 42nd Street

By People Staff
Published on January 9, 2023 03:29 PM
01 of 19

Colin Farrell

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Best Actor, The Banshees of Inisherin

02 of 19

Michelle Yeoh

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Best Actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once

03 of 19

Janelle Monáe

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Best Supporting Actress, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

04 of 19

Danny Ramirez

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Presenter

05 of 19

Oscar Isaac

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Presenter

06 of 19

Brooke Shields

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Presenter

07 of 19

Steven Spielberg

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Best Director, The Fabelmans

08 of 19

Ariana DeBose

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Presenter

09 of 19

Paul Dano

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Presenter

10 of 19

Jenny Slate

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Best Animated Feature, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

11 of 19

Santiago Mitre

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Freedom of Expression Award, Argentina, 1985

12 of 19

Emily Ford, Fisher Stevens and Kevin Ford

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winners of Best Documentary, Sr., with presenter Stevens

13 of 19

Danielle Deadwyler

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Breakthrough Performance Award, Till

14 of 19

Kerry Condon

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Star of The Banshees of Inisherin

15 of 19

Lukas Dhont

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Director of Close

16 of 19

Michelle McLeod, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hallett and Sheila McCarthy

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Best Ensemble, Women Talking

17 of 19

Sarah Polley

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Director of Women Talking

18 of 19

Gabriel LaBelle

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Breakthrough Performance Award, The Fabelmans

19 of 19

Dean Fleischer-Camp

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Portraits
Rick Wenner/Contour by Getty

Winner of Best Animated Feature, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

