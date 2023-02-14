Nathan Lane Honors Husband Devlin Elliott After 25 Years Together: 'He's the Greatest Person'

Nathan Lane is praising husband Devlin Elliott on Valentine's Day.

During the actor's appearance on The View Tuesday to promote his Broadway show Pictures From Home, Lane, 67, told the panel of co-hosts he is "a romantic" with his producer/playwright husband "every day of the year" when asked how he celebrates the holiday.

"In fact, my husband and I just said, 'Let's not do anything on Valentine's Day. It's about doing it every day,' that kind of appreciation," Lane said.

"Look, we've been together 25 years. We've been married for 10," he continued. "Oh, wait no, we've been married seven years, we lived together for 10 years."

The actor quipped that he and Elliott "had a year off for good behavior" while saying their relationship has "had our ups and downs," drawing laughter from the audience before he spoke to Elliott's impact on his life.

"But we've been together 25 years and he's the greatest person in the world and I couldn't get through my life without him," Lane added.

Walter McBride/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lane and Elliott married at New York City's City Hall in November 2015 after 18 years together. "Nathan and Devlin were married in a small ceremony in New York City this week. Everyone is extremely happy," Lane's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Later in the actor's appearance on The View, Lane said his milestone 25th appearance in a Broadway production stands as "a tribute to my feelings about the theater and what the theater can do when it's really done well."

"Well, sure, it means I'm old,' Lane joked about the achievement. "I guess it's a tribute to my feelings about the theater and what the theater can do when it's really done well. To do a show eight times a week is a huge commitment. You give up your life for that."

"You really have to believe in what you're doing, in the play. Certainly with this play, when I read it, it really touched my heart," he added.

Lane's Broadway show Pictures From Home is now playing at Studio 54 in New York City.