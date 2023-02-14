Nathan Lane Honors Husband Devlin Elliott After 25 Years Together: 'He's the Greatest Person'

Nathan Lane and Devlin Elliott tied the knot in November 2015

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 05:17 PM

Nathan Lane is praising husband Devlin Elliott on Valentine's Day.

During the actor's appearance on The View Tuesday to promote his Broadway show Pictures From Home, Lane, 67, told the panel of co-hosts he is "a romantic" with his producer/playwright husband "every day of the year" when asked how he celebrates the holiday.

"In fact, my husband and I just said, 'Let's not do anything on Valentine's Day. It's about doing it every day,' that kind of appreciation," Lane said.

"Look, we've been together 25 years. We've been married for 10," he continued. "Oh, wait no, we've been married seven years, we lived together for 10 years."

The actor quipped that he and Elliott "had a year off for good behavior" while saying their relationship has "had our ups and downs," drawing laughter from the audience before he spoke to Elliott's impact on his life.

"But we've been together 25 years and he's the greatest person in the world and I couldn't get through my life without him," Lane added.

Nathan Lane and Devlin Elliott
Walter McBride/WireImage

Lane and Elliott married at New York City's City Hall in November 2015 after 18 years together. "Nathan and Devlin were married in a small ceremony in New York City this week. Everyone is extremely happy," Lane's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Later in the actor's appearance on The View, Lane said his milestone 25th appearance in a Broadway production stands as "a tribute to my feelings about the theater and what the theater can do when it's really done well."

"Well, sure, it means I'm old,' Lane joked about the achievement. "I guess it's a tribute to my feelings about the theater and what the theater can do when it's really done well. To do a show eight times a week is a huge commitment. You give up your life for that."

"You really have to believe in what you're doing, in the play. Certainly with this play, when I read it, it really touched my heart," he added.

Lane's Broadway show Pictures From Home is now playing at Studio 54 in New York City.

