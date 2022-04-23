Natasha Lyonne Recalls When Marlon Brando 'Held My Boob' in Scary Movie 2: 'Showbiz Was A-Okay'

"I don't know what he was thinking, really," Natasha Lyonne joked of Marlon Brando's decision to appear in 2001's Scary Movie 2, before he ultimately dropped out due to health reasons

Natasha Lyonne attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images); Marlon Brando outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse during his son Christian Brando's murder trial in 1990 Los Angeles, California 7/2/04 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Natasha Lyonne attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images); Marlon Brando outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse during his son Christian Brando's murder trial in 1990 Los Angeles, California 7/2/04 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Natasha Lyonne is recounting her experience working with a Hollywood legend.

The Golden Globe nominee, 43, raved about working with the "very chatty" late Marlon Brando for what would have been his final role in Scary Movie 2, which he ultimately dropped out of due to health reasons, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have a VHS copy of the dailies that I got because Marlon Brando's final role — sadly for him, but luckily for me — is doing this Exorcist opening teaser. I don't know what he was thinking, really. I mean, why would he do that," Lyonne said.

She played a character inspired by the demonically-possessed Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) from 1973's The Exorcist in the 2001 horror parody movie, and Brando played a priest performing an exorcism on her.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Linda R Chen/Dimension/Gold-Miller/Wayans Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5875913d) James Woods, Natasha Lyonne Scary Movie 2 - 2001 Director: Keenan Ivory Wayans Dimension/Gold-Miller/Wayans Bros USA Scene Still Comedy Credit: Linda R Chen/Dimension/Gold-Miller/Wayans Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

"He had an oxygen tank and he just kind of held my boob, because that was in the script. He was supposed to be like, 'The power of Christ compels you …' I just remember being like, 'Ah, this is the surrealism that [poet] André Breton, [artist] Salvador Dali were talking about,' " she recalled.

"So, I had Brando with the earpiece and the hand on the boob, and the makeup, and 'The power of Christ compels you,' and not to curse, but, 'Your mother sucks c— in hell,' and so on," Lyonne continued. "This was all happening at once, and I remember like, 'You know, showbiz is all right.' In that moment, showbiz was A-okay."

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne On 'American Pie's' Diversity: 'It Was an Experience I Did Not Identify With At All'

The actress ultimately shared the scene with James Woods, who replaced Brando after he dropped out, which she said was "a little weird." The opening sequence also featured Andy Richter and Veronica Cartwright.

"But Andy Richter and I still do bits about it. So, all told, a fine experience," Lyonne added.