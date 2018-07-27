Natalie Wood's Sister Thinks Robert Wagner Killed Star: 'I Know Exactly What Happened'

Natalie Wood‘s sister Lana is confident that her sisters’ husband Robert Wagner is responsible for the actress’ shocking death.

During an interview for Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday, Lana claimed her sister and Wagner got in a “bad fight” before Natalie’s demise. Asked by Kelly if she thinks Wagner “murdered” her sister, Lana says, “Yes.”

Lana was on the show to promote the new podcast, Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, on which she shares her own theory about what really happened to Natalie.

The Rebel Without a Cause icon tragically drowned on Nov. 21, 1981 off the coast of Catalina Island at 43-years-old. The actress was with her husband Wagner on their yacht the Splendour with Christopher Walken and the ship’s captain Dennis Davern. Wagner has repeatedly maintained he doesn’t know what happened to Natalie and thinks she fell off the boat while trying to board a dinghy.

“I know exactly what happened from what Dennis has told me and from Natalie, who would not do certain things but would do other things,” her sister told Kelly. “[Wager and Natalie] had a fight. They had a bad fight. Dennis said it sounded like furniture was being thrown around.”

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner Earl Leaf/ Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Afterwards, Lana says Dennis told her that after he knocked on the couple’s door, Wagner “opened it a little bit and said ‘Mind your own business’ and shut the door again.”

Continuing she said: “Dennis then left, went outside, turned up the music because they were being so loud and started walking towards the boat. And when he turned that corner, got there, [Wager] was standing there and Dennis said, ‘Where’s Natalie?’ And he said, ‘She’s gone.’ ”

Lana Wood NBC

RELATED: Natalie Wood’s Sister Wants Robert Wagner to ‘Tell the Truth’ About Star’s Mysterious Death

Lana also claimed that Wagner’s theory that Natalie fell off the boat while trying to board a dinghy doesn’t make sense as her sister was “terrified” of the water.

“That was thanks to our mom,” she said, explaining that their mother was told by a fortune teller “that she would have a child that would be known all over the world and that someone was going to die from drowning.”

“So my mom used to tell us that to keep us away from the water. And it really really hit Natalie,” Lana remarked, before adding that after all these years, she just wants Wagner to be honest about what happened that night.

“I want him to tell the truth,” she remarked. “I want him to be a man and own what has happened and to be strong enough to do that.”

Earlier this year, Wagner was named a person of interest in the case after it was reopened in 2011.

“As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina said in an interview with CBS’ 48 Hours at the time. “I mean, we now know that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.”

Wagner has refused to speak with investigators since they began to look into the circumstances surrounding Wood’s death again.

The Hollywood star was married to Wagner twice — first in 1957 (they divorced five years later) and again in 1972 until her death.

Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood Silver Screen Collection/Getty

RELATED: ‘We Were All So Shattered’: What Robert Wagner Has Said About Natalie Wood’s Mysterious Death

In Wagner’s 2008 memoir, Pieces of My Heart, he wrote that after a night of drinking, he got into an argument with Walken over Wood’s career.

At one point, the now 87-year-old actor wrote, “I picked up a wine bottle, slammed it on the table and broke it into pieces.”

As for what caused her to fall off the boat, Wagner wrote it was “all conjecture. Nobody knows. There are only two possibilities: either she was trying to get away from the argument, or she was trying to tie the dinghy. But the bottom line is that nobody knows exactly what happened.”