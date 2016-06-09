Natasha Gregson Wagner is teaching her daughter Clover, age 4, all about her grandmother the late actress Natalie Wood. “I think she’s definitely inherited the entertainer gene,” Wagner tells PEOPLE.

“Unfortunately, she’s gotten really into Gypsy,” Wagner mentioned at the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York on Tuesday. “And she likes ‘Got to Get a Gimmick,’ so she knows all the words to that song, which does not make my husband very happy.”

“You can pull all the stops out/Til they call the cops out.” “You Gotta Get a Gimmick,” lyrics Stephen Sondheim.

PEOPLE asked if a star had been born. “She’s definitely a ham,” answered Wagner. “I think she’s definitely inherited the entertainer gene.”

Wagner, a presenter at the event, was wearing the fragrance Natalie, which she helped to create in honor of her late mother. She indicated that for her, the scent recalls memories of her mother from childhood. “We had gardenias in our back yard all the time. The memory would be happiness,” she said. “Her birthday is in July and my dad always sent them to her for her birthday so it just reminds me of my childhood. The fragrance that I created is an homage to her love of gardenia with modern notes of orange blossom and neroli.” Natalie wood, age 43, was lost in a tragic boat accident in November, 1981.

Wagner, age 45, meanwhile, indicates that Clover “knows all about her grandma Natalie. I realize how important it is that generations to come know about my mom s beauty and her talent. She obviously died much too young.”

Clover’s previous obsession was West Side Story.