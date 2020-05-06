Natalie Wood's Daughter Calls Robert Wagner 'Courageous' for Discussing Mom's Death in New Doc

Natasha Gregson Wagner, Natalie Wood’s daughter, is speaking out about her mother’s devastating death in 1981.

Natasha appears in a new HBO documentary titled Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, following her mom’s life as an iconic movie star and her death at age 43.

Wood died in a mysterious drowning accident while on a boat with her costar Christopher Walken and her husband at the time, actor Robert Wagner. Though Natasha’s biological dad is Wood’s previous husband, Richard Gregson, the 49-year-old refers to both him and Wagner as her father.

Wagner, now 90, also appears in the documentary discussing his relationship with Wood, whom he married in 1957 before divorcing five years later and then remarrying in 1972. Wagner and Wood shared a daughter, Courtney Wagner, in addition to raising Natasha.

Image zoom Natalie Wood, Robert Wagner and their daughters HBO

Wood’s death sparked a media frenzy, with some tabloids speculating that Wagner was involved in the incident. Still, Natasha said he happily participated in the documentary film.

“I didn’t have to convince him at all,” she told Fox News of Wagner. “I told him that [filmmaker] Laurent [Bouzereau] and I were going to make this documentary… I told him we wanted him to be in it and he said, ‘Of course.’ I think my dad really loved Laurent and really connected with him. I think he felt very safe in his bands and safe with me. He could share his memories and tell his side of the story on his terms, which is the way he wanted to do it.”

“I am always blown away by his courage,” Natasha continued. “As my dad and knowing him for basically my whole life, I know him to be such a courageous person. I was just so proud of him. I felt like he was so transparent, elegant, gracious, emotional, connected and present. He was everything that I know him to be, so it felt like an incredible experience to bear witness as his daughter. He’s one of the great loves of my life. He moves me every day and he deeply moved me on those days [of filming] for sure.”

Image zoom Natasha Gregson Wagner Shutterstock

In addition to the documentary, Natasha released a memoir, More Than Love, in which she opens up about her family's grief and shares intimate details about life with her mom.

“Sharing my experience of grief and trauma and heartbreak and deep sadness, maybe connects us to others who have felt that way. In the shared retelling, there is healing,” Natasha previously told PEOPLE. “I know she wanted me to write the book and she wanted the documentary to be made, and this is how she wants to be remembered.”