Natalie Portman Is Giving Serious Black Swan Vibes in First Teaser for Vox Lux

Natalie Portman makes her way to a cheering crowd in the first teaser for her latest movie.

In the upcoming music drama Vox Lux, the Oscar winner, 37, stars as Celeste, a 21st century music superstar who reaches stardom after finding herself in some unusual circumstances. In the teaser, a caped Portman slowly makes her way to the stage as she gets ready to perform.

The movie features original songs written by Sia and costars Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy, Jennifer Ehle and Stacy Martin.

Natalie Portman in Vox Lux Venice Film Festival

A first-look image of Portman in the film was previously shared, with the actress looking as if she conjured up some of her Black Swan-esque costumes and makeup. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2011 for the Darren Aronofsky-directed thriller.

Vox Lux is the first of two upcoming transformation movies for Portman, who also stars as a NASA astronaut in Pale Blue Dot, which opens next year.

The drama follows Lucy Cola (Portman) after she returns to Earth from a mission to outer space and how she grapples with reality as she gets caught up in a love affair with a fellow astronaut (Jon Hamm).

Vox Lux world premieres at the Venice Film Festival this week.