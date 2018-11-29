Natalie Portman is singing her heart out in her latest drama Vox Lux.

The 37-year-old actress stars as the troubled, diva-like pop star Celeste who struggles with the trauma of surviving a school shooting in her childhood. Her performance of “Wrapped Up” catapults her to fame and fortune.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new trailer for the Brady Corbet-directed film sees Celeste, played by Portman, addressing a screaming crowd during a concert before singing “Wrapped Up.”

“Tonight we’re going to bring it back where it all began,” Celeste says before the camera cuts to her younger self (played by Raffey Cassidy) singing the song during a memorial at a church for the shooting victims.

“Hey/Turn the light on/Because I’ve got no one to show me the way,” the teenager sings.

As the camera cuts back to the concert and the enthusiastic crowd, the dolled-up Celeste continues the song written by Sia and Greg Kurstin, “Please/I will follow/Because you’re my last hope/I’ll do anything you say.”

Natalie Portman as Celeste, a traumatized pop star in Vox Lux Neon

RELATED: Natalie Portman Is Glam and Wild as an Over-the-Top Pop Star in the New Trailer for Vox Lux

In an emotional outburst, the adult Celeste confesses she feels robbed of monumental events in her life.

“I keep feeling like big moments get stolen away from me,” she says, crying. “You know, sometimes you just get kicked while you’re down.”

The film also stars Jude Law, marking his fourth onscreen collaboration with Portman (Cold Mountain, Closer and My Blueberry Nights), Christopher Abbott and Willem Dafoe.

Vox Lux hits theaters on Dec. 7.