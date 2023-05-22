Natalie Portman Says She's 'Open' to Reprising 'Star Wars' Role: 'No One's Ever Asked Me to Return'

Natalie Portman last appeared in Star Wars for 2005's Revenge of the Sith

By Staff Author
Published on May 22, 2023 01:22 PM
Natalie Portman, STAR WARS: EPISODE I - THE PHANTOM MENACE
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty, Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection

Natalie Portman last appeared in a Star Wars film in 2005, but she's not saying "no" to a return to the space opera franchise.

While Portman, 41, took part in a GQ video series in which she responded to fan questions, the actress came across a Reddit post in which a Star Wars fan wondered whether the actress may reprise her role as Padme in a future project.

"I have no information on this. No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it," Portman said.

Portman famously portrayed the character Padme Amidala in the three Star Wars prequel movies directed by George Lucas in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Though the character plays an important role in that trilogy as a love interest to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and eventual mother to twins Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, Padme's death at the end of 2005's Revenge of the Sith has kept her out of projects set later in the franchise's history.

Natalie Portman Star Wars Episode II - Attack Of The Clones - 2002
Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

During the GQ video segment, in which Portman discussed her Oscar-winning role as a ballet dancer in Black Swan and her role as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 2016's Jackie, she also recalled that her Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi once forgot she ever starred in Star Wars altogether.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He says he did 'cause he like asked me if I wanted to be in a Star Wars movie and I was like, 'I was,' " Portman recalled, when prompted by a second Reddit post in the video. "I thought he was joking - he's such a joker that I thought it was a joke. And then afterwards he said in some interview that he was like cringing afterwards.'

Waititi, 47, admitted to the slip-up in an interview with Rolling Stone last July, during which he said he and Portman had discussed working together again during production on the fourth Thor movie.

Natalie Portman Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace - 1999
Keith Hamshere/Lucasfilm/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said 'I'm trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?' She said, 'I've been in Star Wars movies,' " Waititi recalled of their conversation.

"I forgot about those ones," he told the outlet at the time.

Though Lucasfilm announced in April that it will produce a new series of Star Wars films — including Daisy Ridley's return to the franchise — the studio does not appear to have any films in the works set that could see Portman return as Padme.

Portman's new movie May December made its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Related Articles
The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Natalie Portman Says Women Are 'Expected to Behave' Differently Than Men at Cannes
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Why She Identified with Her 'Devastated' Character in 'You Hurt My Feelings' (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sydney Sweeney Says Filming 'Anyone But You' with Glen Powell Included 'Laughter 24-7' (Exclusive)
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Hold Hands in Cannes After He Premieres Movie at Festival
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
Zoe Saldaña Talks 'Special' Reunion with Cast in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Blu-Ray Content (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro Attends Cannes Party with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming a Baby Together
Meadow Walker
Vin Diesel & More 'Fast X' Stars on What Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow's Cameo Means to Them (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
FAST X, Fast & Furious 10
'Fast X' Cameos: All the Surprise Appearances in the Star-Studded 'Fast & Furious' Sequel (Spoiler Alert!)
Auli'i Cravalho
Auliʻi Cravalho Not Reprising Moana Role in Live-Action Version: 'Honored to Pass This Baton'
'The Zone of Interest' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2023
Cate Blanchett Jokes She Was a 'Nobody' 'Elbowed Out of the Way' at Her First Cannes (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz Says She Was Drawn to 'Stay Awake' Partly Because 'I Understand Addiction' (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13919893m) Megan Fox 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'Slowly' Reconciling — But Wedding Planning Is 'Halted': Source (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford on Retiring Indiana Jones Role After New Movie: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria, Reality, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney Says 'Reality' Role Is 'So Different' from 'Euphoria' and 'White Lotus' Parts (Exclusive)