Natalie Portman is taking over the hammer in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman Jokes She Dreads Thor 4 Workouts After Months of 'Eating Baked Goods' During Pandemic

Natalie Portman isn't having the best time training for the upcoming Thor 4.

The actress is already in Australia getting ready to film Thor: Love and Thunder, which marks her return as Jane Foster after the character was sidelined from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2015's Thor: The Dark World. Portman will be playing the Mighty Thor, a storyline in the comics in which Foster takes over as the superhero.

Now that she's back, Portman is getting in Marvel shape — all after months of pandemic living.

"I’m trying," Portman, 39, told Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Tuesday night. "I’ve had like months of pandemic, eating baked goods and laying in bed and feeling sorry for myself. I’m like super tired after working out and during and dreading before."

It'll be worth it once filming starts, with Portman teasing a bit of what's to come under director Taika Waititi.

"It’s gonna be really silly and funny and great," Portman said.

The movie reunites Waititi with his Thor: Ragnarok cast, including Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero who has relinquished his hammer to his former girlfriend. Tessa Thompson also returns as Valkyrie after Thor passed the title of King of Asgard to her at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Christian Bale is also on board to play the villain, which Thompson revealed back in March.

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” Thompson, 36, told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I.”

She added, “We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”

Two months later, Hemsworth echoed her thoughts on the script.

"It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years," Hemsworth told The Philadelphia Enquirer in May. "It’s Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane."