Forget flaunting the Oscar statuette on the mantel. Natalie Portman prefers to keep her trophy tucked away – in fact, she’s not actually sure where it is.

“I think it’s in the safe or something. I don’t know. I haven’t seen it in a while,” Portman said in the May 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress, 33, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2011 for her Black Swan performance, explained why she isn’t one to worship the gold statuette or dwell on the big win.

“I was reading the story of Abraham to my child and talking about, like, not worshipping false idols,” she said. “And this is literally like gold men. This is literally worshipping gold idols – if you worship it. That’s why it’s not displayed on the wall. It’s a false idol.”

“I love that people at dinner want to have a serious conversation – and only a serious conversation,” she told the publication. “They’ll be upset if you don’t have something interesting happen. I love that my kid wants to go to art museums after school – like, ‘Take me to the Pompidou.’ I love that it’s also not elitist, as it is in New York.”

Portman, who was born in Israel, also spoke about her Jewish faith and her political views, sounding off on several of what she termed “delicate issues.”

She called herself “quite leftist” and said she was disappointed in the re-election of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She also mentioned her shock in the wake of the terrorist attack at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in January, less than two months after she moved to the city.

But the star – who shot her directorial debut, A Tale of Love and Darkness, entirely in Hebrew in Jerusalem – was careful with her words.

“I don’t want to use my platform [the wrong way]. I feel like there’s some people who become prominent, and then it’s out in the foreign press. You know, s— on Israel. I do not. I don’t want to do that,” she said.

