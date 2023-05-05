Natalie Portman Says Husband Benjamin Millepied Didn't Need Her Advice for His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)

Benjamin Millepied's movie Carmen, starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, is in theaters now

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Alex Cramer
Published on May 5, 2023 03:56 PM
The HBO Docu-Series “Angel City” LA Premiere
Photo: Getty

Natalie Portman says her husband Benjamin Millepied did not need her help while making his new movie Carmen.

At the premiere of 41-year-old Portman's new HBO docuseries Angel City in Los Angeles Thursday, the Oscar winner tells PEOPLE that Millepied "knows what needs doing" when it comes to stepping behind the camera for his feature-length directorial debut.

Portman herself has directed before, making the short film Eve (2008) and the biographical drama A Tale of Love and Darkness (2015).

"He doesn't need to," she says, when asked whether she provided Millepied, 45, with any guidance for the movie. "He knows what needs doing."

Millepied, for his part, recently indicated that Portman's overall presence on sets with him in the past and as he filmed Carmen in Australia "informed a lot of things."

"Yeah, of course. Of course," Millepied previously told PEOPLE when asked whether Portman advised him on Carmen. "I think also being on set and hearing what ignites her creativity, [as] a director, was something that I had heard."

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Photagonist.ca

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Portman and Millepied first met when he worked as a choreographer on her 2010 movie Black Swan. They married in 2012 and have since welcomed son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia.

Carmen star Melissa Barrera previously told PEOPLE that the couple treated her like family while filming in Australia in 2021.

"I was by myself completely. So Ben and Natalie took me in and we went to Byron Bay for Christmas and New Year's. It was like a very family kind of thing," the Scream VI star, 32, shared of the experience. "It was the other side of the world. I can't — like the nicest people ever."

Natalie Portman attends HBO Documentary Films' Series "Angel City" Los Angeles Premiere
Natalie Portman. Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The three-part docuseries Angel City covers the inception and first year of Los Angeles' professional women's soccer team Angel City Football Club, which Portman has a majority ownership stake in. The club began to play in the National Women's Soccer League in 2022, finishing in eighth place out of the league's 12 teams during its inaugural season.

Portman tells PEOPLE she was inspired by the U.S. women's national soccer team's gold medal-winning 2019 Women's World Cup performance while they simultaneously fought "for pay equity alongside their incredible game."

"And I saw my son looking up to the female athletes the same way that he looked up to his male heroes, and I was like, 'Wow, this is really culture shifting,' " Portman says. "And you can amplify female athletes because sports is so central about culture."

Angel City debuts on HBO May 16 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Cillian Murphy ; Christopher Nolan
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy Says He Was Secretly 'Desperate' to Lead a Christopher Nolan Movie
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says Angel City FC is 'a Continuation of the Mission' of Time's Up Movement
*EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to Giorgio Baldi for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner
Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Reason She Walks a Step Behind Ben Affleck While Holding Hands
Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck (R) attend the premiere of 'Air'
Jennifer Lopez Praises Ben Affleck's Spanish as 'Really Great': 'He Loves Speaking' the Language
Meg Ryan, Michael J Fox attend a Special Screening of the Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie' at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie' premieres globally on AppleTV+ on May 12, 2023. EXCLUSIVE - Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie' special screening, New York, USA - 03 May 2023
Meg Ryan Makes Rare Appearance as She Steps Out to Support Michael J. Fox and His New Documentary
Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's The Mother Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre
Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Became a Better Mother' Making New Netflix Film: 'It Was a Growing Experience'
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Definitely a Soccer Mom': My Son Is a 'Ferocious' Player (Exclusive)
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Date Night at Lakers Vs. Warriors Game in San Francisco
Billie Lourd attends the ceremony for Carrie Fisher being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Billie Lourd Pays Emotional Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Star Ceremony: 'My Mom Isn't Just Princess Leia'
derry barrymore
Drew Barrymore Steps Down as MTV Movie & TV Awards Host Days Before Show to Support Writers Strike
Kevin Costner, Cindy Silva
Kevin Costner's $80M First Divorce: A Look Back at Actor's 1994 Breakup with Ex-Wife Cindy Silva
Nick Kocher, Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan Reveals She Met Her Husband on Instagram: 'I Slid Into His DMs'
Karen Gillan attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; Karen Gillan Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Karen Gillan Attended Couple's Therapy Zoom Call in Full 'Guardians' Makeup: 'I Was Late'
Will Poulter Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Will Poulter Wore Trash Bag to 'Catch All the Gold Juice' While Removing 'Guardians 3' Makeup (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'Love Again' special screening
Priyanka Chopra Asked Nick Jonas to 'Lick My Face' for Steamy 'Love Again' Make-Out Scene (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Chris Pratt Says His Only Film Wife Katherine Has Likely Seen Is 'Bride Wars': 'True Cinema' (Exclusive)