Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher? Natalie Portman Reveals Which Former Costar Is the Better Kisser

Natalie Portman is spilling the beans about who’s a better kisser: Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher.

The Vox Lux actress, 37, talked about screen smooches on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night during his “Dish on A Star” segment.

Portman starred with Kutcher, 40, in 2011’s No Strings Attached while she worked with his wife Kunis, 35, in 2010’s Black Swan.

“I’ve kissed them both, yeah,” Portman said, which caused host Andy Cohen to ask, “Who’s the better kisser?”

The actress laughed and immediately said, “Mila! I mean, obviously.”

In 2015, Kunis revealed Portman was “a lovely kisser” during an AMA on Reddit in which a fan asked her what it was like to kiss the actress.

“And how was it making out with Natalie? I mean… when you have a kissing scene in a film it’s not something you think about as a kissing thing. You have all these crew around,” Kunis wrote. “But she’s a lovely kisser, very polite.”

Mila Kunis, Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher Rich Fury/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; J. Merritt/Getty

She added, “But here’s a little-known fact: There’s one person in the world that Ashton and I have kissed and that’s Natalie Portman.”

While Kunis said Portman’s kissing skills were nothing to complain about, Portman told Cohen she was only interested in husband Benjamin Millepied, whom she married in 2012.

Cohen asked Portman if it was love at first sight, which prompted her to recall the first moment she laid eyes on him.

“It was pretty close. He parked backward on the street. We were on a first-floor studio and he parked in the wrong direction and I was like, ‘Okay,’” she said of when she saw the choreographer, 41, for the first time.

The couple shares two children: 7-year-old son Aleph and 21-month-old daughter Amalia.

Vox Lux is in theaters now.