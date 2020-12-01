Natalie Portman Reacts to Chris Hemsworth's Intense Workouts, Talks Filming Thor 4

Natalie Portman will take over Thor from Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman is thoroughly impressed with Chris Hemsworth's intense fitness regimen.

The 39-year-old actress — who is currently in Australia filming the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder — appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, where she reacted to a shirtless snap Hemsworth recently shared on Instagram in which the buff actor was working hard to flip over a massive tire.

"I feel like I'm so unversed in what muscles do and how they get like that," Portman told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I was like, 'Does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles?' Cause it looks so white, doesn't it?"

"But I feel like it's a t-shirt tan. Right? Is that what's happening?" Portman added.

"It looks like it. Maybe, yeah," Kimmel said while laughing.

"Oh Chris. We got to get you some spray tan. We got to help with the muscle pictures," Portman jokingly said.

Image zoom Natalie Portman | Credit: jimmy kimmel live/ youtube

The Black Swan actress went on to say that her Marvel costar "is looking good" — and admitted that "it's a lot of pressure" to take over Thor from Hemsworth in the upcoming Taika Waititi-directed film.

"I'm gonna look like his grandma next to him," Portman said.

Portman is set to star in Thor: Love and Thunder as Jane Foster after the character was sidelined from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 2015's Thor: The Dark World. Portman will be playing the Mighty Thor, a storyline in the comics in which Foster takes over as the superhero.

During her Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, Portman said that she still knows very few details about the film.

"Just, you know, trying to train and look like an action figure at some point. Hopefully," she said.

Image zoom Natalie Portman | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Tessa Thompson is also set to return in the film as Valkyrie after Thor passed the title of King of Asgard to her at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Christian Bale will play the villain, which Thompson revealed back in March.

In May, Hemsworth spoke highly about the film's script during an interview with The Philadelphia Enquirer.

"It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years," he told the outlet. "It’s Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane."