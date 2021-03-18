Natalie Portman shared a photo of herself and her husband while exploring the Blue Mountains of Australia

Natalie Portman Takes Break from Thor 4 for Romantic Getaway with Husband: 'Favorite Person to Explore' With

Natalie Portman might be busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia but the actress still has time for romantic getaways.

The 39-year-old actress shared a photo of herself and her husband, dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, on Wednesday.

The couple smiled at the camera as they wrapped their arms around each other with Australia's Blue Mountains in the backdrop.

The actress has been hard at work on the fourth installment in the Thor franchise, directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit).

In December, Portman spoke about taking over for Chris Hemsworth's Thor while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! admitting it was "a lot of pressure."

"I'm gonna look like his grandma next to him," Portman said.

Kevin Feige, Director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Image zoom Natalie Portman | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Oscar winner is set to reprise her role as Jane Foster in a storyline from the comics in which Jane takes on the powers of the superhero.

During her interview, Portman said she still knew very little about the film.

"Just, you know, trying to train and look like an action figure at some point," she said. "Hopefully."

Tessa Thompson is also set to return in the film as Valkyrie after Thor passed the title of King of Asgard to her at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Christian Bale will play the villain, which Thompson revealed back in March 2020.

In May, Hemsworth spoke highly about the film's script during an interview with The Philadelphia Enquirer.