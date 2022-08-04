Natalie Portman Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Benjamin Millepied: 'Keeps Getting Better'

Natalie Portman's love for Benjamin Millepied continues to grow.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress, 41, celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with husband Millepied on Instagram Thursday, writing alongside a photo of them together, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…"

On his own Instagram Story, Benjamin Millepied, 45, shared another photo and wrote, "10 years today!" with a wedding ring emoji.

He added the lyrics of the French song "Du Bout des Lèvres" by Barbara. In another slide, the dancer/choreographer shared a throwback photo from behind the scenes of Portman's 2010 movie Black Swan, where they met.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple wed on Aug. 4, 2012, and share two kids: son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5.

Portman and Millepied collaborated again on her 2018 film Vox Lux. The Oscar winner told PEOPLE at the time that she loved working with her husband.

"It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time," Portman said at the time. "So it was very convenient that he knew me so well and that he's as talented as he is."

She continued, "It was fun to get to watch him create because I don't often watch him in the studio. Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning."