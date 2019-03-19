Natalie Portman Plays an Astronaut Struggling on Earth in Lucy in the Sky Trailer

The banality of Earth is too much for Natalie Portman in the first trailer for her upcoming movie Lucy in the Sky.

The Oscar winner, 37, plays an astronaut Lucy Cola who is struggling with being back on Earth after a transcendental experience in space, where she also got a little too close with fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm).

The trailer starts with Portman floating in space and staring wide-eyed at the lit-up Earth in front of her before Hamm’s voice comes in telling her that she has to get ready for their return home.

“Specialist? Lucy? Time to wrap it up, we’re going home,” Hamm says.

The trailer then shows Portman come home and reunite with her husband, played by Dan Stevens, all while looking haunted and out of place.

“I just feel a little off,” she tells a group of friends. “You go up there, you see the whole universe, and everything here looks so small.”

She meets up with Hamm, and the two get closer as Hamm tries to relate to her struggle.

“You got to see the vast celestial everything, and it blew your mind. So now nothing makes sense,” Hamm says, and they kiss as a running countdown ends.

Natalie Portman as Lucy Cola Fox Searchlight/Twitter

Flashes of Lucy getting more and more upset end with her in a wig and a trench coat seemingly running away from police in the rain.

Lucy in the Sky is loosely based on real-life astronaut Lisa Nowak, who became embroiled in an affair with fellow astronaut Bill Oefelein. But when they broke up, and he began to date Colleen Shipman, Nowak became incensed. She made national headlines when she drove 900 miles from Houston to Orlando and packed a trench coat, black wig, pepper spray, a BB gun, rope, trash bags and an 8-inch knife. Nowak was discharged from NASA and the Navy.

In the early morning hours of that day, Nowak was wearing a black wig and trench coat when she approached Shipman’s car in the parking lot of Orlando International Airport. She banged on Shipman’s window and begged for a ride. When Shipman rolled down her window, Nowak sprayed her with pepper spray and tried to get in the car.

Shipman fled the scene, shaken but unhurt. Police arrested Nowak on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

The resulting case was dubbed the “astronaut love triangle.”

She eventually pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to one year probation.

Lucy in the Sky opens later this year.