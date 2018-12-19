Natalie Portman Says She Has 'Respect' for Jessica Simpson After '90s Bikini Pics Controversy

Natalie Portman is once again putting her exchange with Jessica Simpson behind her.

Earlier in December, Simpson, 38, took offense after Portman, 37, said that she “was confused” by a 1999 photograph in which Simpson wore a bikini and proclaimed herself a virgin. Portman then apologized.

On Watch What Happens Live, a caller asked the Vox Lux actress, “Natalie, have you and Jessica Simpson spoken offline since the recent miscommunication?”

“No, only on,” Portman replied. “And I have only respect and good feelings for her.”

“That was so well — that was such a nice dialogue you both had,” host Andy Cohen said on WWHL. “It was very respectful. Everybody could squash their beefs that way.”

“Well also, I mean, I think there’s no need for beef between women,” Portman answered. “We’re all in the same society and living with the same pressures, and we’re allies.”

Portman found herself in the midst of controversy after talking to USA Today about the music industry’s portrayal of women in the late 1990s.

“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin,’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused,” Portman said. “Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl.”

Simpson responded at length on Instagram.

“I was disappointed this morning when I read that I ‘confused’ you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999,” the soon-to-be mom of three wrote. “As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in.”

“However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then — and I believe now — that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex,” Simpson continued. “I have always embraced being a role model to all women to let them know they can look however they want, wear whatever they want and have sex or not have sex with whomever they want.”

“The power lies within us as individuals,” the fashion designer concluded. “I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices. In this era of Time’s Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same.”

Portman made efforts to clear the air.

“I would never want to shame anyone and I fully respect her and her choices,” Portman told PEOPLE. “I was talking about the confusion I felt as a young girl seeing the messages that I felt the media was sending out to young girls about very specific ways we should be. I made a mistake to say a name. It was absolutely not directed at her. I feel bad that she was hurt.”

“Thank you for your words,” Portman further said to Simpson on Instagram. “I completely agree with you that a woman should be allowed to dress however she likes and behave however she likes and not be judged.”

“I only meant to say I was confused — as a girl coming of age in the public eye around the same time — by the media’s mixed messages about how girls and women were supposed to behave,” Portman concluded in an Instagram comment. “I didn’t mean to shame you and I’m sorry for any hurt my words may have caused. I have nothing but respect for your talent and your voice that you use to encourage and empower women all over the globe.”