Natalie Portman Is Glam and Wild as an Over-the-Top Pop Star in the New Trailer for Vox Lux

Natalie Portman is showing off a wilder side as a glam pop star battling inner demons in the new trailer for her movie Vox Lux.

In the film, the 37-year-old actress plays troubled, diva-like pop star Celeste, complete a Long Island accent, glittery fashion choices and devil-may-care attitude.

The trailer shows that Celeste’s troubles start long before she become a world-famous pop star — she survives a school shooting. The incident seems to haunts her professional and personal life.

“This a culmination of my life’s work so far,” she says in the trailer, answering a reporter’s questions about the inspiration for an upcoming album. “I was under a lot of stress after my accident. But that’s what this show is about: It’s about rebirth.”

In a voiceover, Celeste is heard asking screaming fans during a concert, “So tell me, how many of you have cried yourself to sleep at night?”

Natalie Portman in Vox Lux

“People have been trying to take me down for years. But I won’t stay down!” she continues.

In another scene, Celeste addresses her ostentatious way of life, saying, “It’s a weird world we live in, and the way I’ve chosen to live my life goes against some people’s views on things.”

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Celeste struggling with her past and the pressure of being a pop star, with a scene of her screaming and crying at her manager, played by Jude Law.“I am sick of everybody treating me like I’m not a person!” she yells in the scene.

Directed by Brady Corbet, the film also stars Law, marking his fourth onscreen collaboration with Portman (Cold Mountain, Closer and My Blueberry Nights), Christopher Abbott, Willem Dafoe and Raffey Cassidy as a young Celeste.

Vox Lux hits theaters on Dec. 7.