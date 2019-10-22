Natalie Portman Flips Out Over Getting a Copy of The Baby-Sitters Club Signed by Author

Natalie Portman is part of the club!

The Oscar winner, 38, is reminding her fans to never give up on a childhood dream with her latest Instagram post. Portman recently shared an excited photo after receiving a special package in the mail: a Baby-Sitters Club book signed by author Ann M. Martin.

“I read every single Babysitter’s Club book when I was a kid. Once when I was 9, I waited in line for 4 hours at my local bookstore to meet Ann M Martin. And today I got this in the mail from her,” Portman wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Says She’s ‘Very Excited to Wield the Hammer’ as Lady Thor in Her Marvel Return

In her post, Portman also included a photo that shows off the personalized inscription Martin inked inside, which reads, “For Natalie Portman — BSC 4-ever!”

The actress, who has daughter Amalia, 2, and son Aleph, 8, with her husband Benjamin Millepied, said she was grateful to have a book series like The Baby-Sitters Club to read as a child.

“I feel so lucky that I grew up with books about girls who worked together, supported each other, were entrepreneurs, and who all had very different personalities,” she posted.

And decades later, she still connects with the characters she grew so close with in her youth.

“I still identify as a Kristy mixed with Stacey and a dash of Dawn. Which babysitter are you?” she asked fans.

“Stacy!!!!!!! Was obsessed,” Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson replied.

Other stars chimed in on Portman’s post to share their excitement.

“This is huge,” said Mindy Kaling, while Kat Dennings commented, “O DAMN.” Julianne Moore even chimed in with a string of three heart emojis.

Image zoom Natalie Portman Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Natalie Portman Reveals She Never Had Any Female Friends in Hollywood Before Time’s Up Movement

This isn’t the first time Portman has been vocal about her longtime love for the book series.

“I was such a big dork for The Baby-Sitters Club and when I finished I had 250 books,” she told website Stylist UK in 2013.

The beloved ’80s books are set to get their own TV series; Netflix announced in February that it’s creating 10 episodes based on the franchise. So far, Alicia Silverstone has signed on to join the cast — but no word yet if Portman will be taking part.