Natalie Portman to Star as Female Thor, Scarlett Johansson Confirms Standalone Black Widow Film

Marvel brought out its ladies in full force.

Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson all arrived at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to deliver thrilling announcements of their upcoming films for the iconic studio.

Jolie, 44, kicked off the exciting casting news as she officially confirmed on Saturday that she will be starring in The Eternals alongside costars Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry.

Elizabeth Olsen, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, also stepped on stage for the announcement that she will be joining Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the forthcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for a May 7, 2021, release. Olsen also confirmed the upcoming television series based on Scarlet Witch and Vision, titled WandaVision, for Disney Plus.

And shortly after, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced director Taika Waititi, who unveiled the logo and title of the fourth installment of the Thor franchise, called Thor Love and Thunder, for November 5, 2021, release. Joining Waititi was Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie, along with the surprise appearance from Natalie Portman, who was announced as female Thor.

“Feels pretty good. I’ve always had a little hammer in me,” Portman told the cheering crowd.

And last but not least: Johansson led the cast of the standalone Scarlet Witch film, which is set for a May 1, 2020, release.

Joining the actress will be her costars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. “I don’t think I could have played this version of Natasha 10 years ago. I get to play her as a fully realized woman. I’m looking to wipe out some of the red from my ledger,” Johansson said before the audience was shown the full trailer.

Much to the delight of fans, Feige proudly announced that Avengers Endgame has topped Avatar‘s 10-year reign as the highest-grossing film in history.

The studio recently released Spider-Man: Far From Home which stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film has grossed over $280 million in the U.S. and over $800 million worldwide.

Taika Waititi is also reported to return as director for Thor 4 while Chris Hemsworth is expected to return to the role that made him a household name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Waititi previously directed Thor: Ragnarok.