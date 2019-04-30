Natalie Portman Didn't Really Return for Avengers: Endgame — It Was All Old Footage

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead.

Turns out, Natalie Portman didn’t film any new scenes for Avengers: Endgame, despite Dr. Jane Foster’s brief return.

In Endgame, Portman finally makes her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since she starred in the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. But directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the actress didn’t actually return to play her old character — they just used leftover footage from when she filmed the sequel.

“All she did new for this movie was —” Anthony started.

“The voice,” Joe finished.

“A little bit of voice-over when she’s talking in the distance, that’s it,” Anthony added.

The scene comes when Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Bradley Cooper‘s Rocket Racoon travel back in time to the events of The Dark World in order to capture some of the reality stone, which is implanted in Portman’s Jane during the events of that movie.

The two hide as they see a far-away Jane thanks servants for helping take care of her, which is the new voiceover Portman filmed for the movie. The rest of her scene is old footage from the second Thor movie.

Portman sent fans into a frenzy when she showed up to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles even though she hadn’t appeared in a Marvel film since 2013.

The actress previously addressed her absence in the movies in a 2015 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“As far as I know, I’m done,” she said of her role in the franchise. “I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea. But as far as I know, I’m done. It was a great thing to be a part of.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.