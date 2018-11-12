Natalie Portman Loved Working with Her Choreographer Husband on New Movie: 'He Knew Me So Well'

Natalie Portman had a really special teacher on the set of her latest movie.

The Oscar winner stars as a pop star in her upcoming movie Vox Lux, where she collaborated with her husband, dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. This marks their second time working together after first meeting in 2009 while shooting Black Swan. Portman opened up to PEOPLE at the Vox Lux Los Angeles premiere about reuniting with her husband in a professional environment.

“It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time,” Portman, 37, explained on Sunday night. “So it was very convenient that he knew me so well, and that he’s as talented as he is.”

She continued, “It was fun to get to watch him create because I don’t often watch him in the studio. Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning.”

WATCH: Natalie Portman Reveals How Motherhood Made Preparing for Her Role as Jackie Even Harder

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Portman and Millepied immediately started dating after meeting on Black Swan. The two welcomed son Aleph in June 2011 — just months after the actress won her first-ever Oscar for the role. They later married in August 2012 and welcomed daughter Amalia in Feb. 2017.

At the Oscars, the actress sweetly thanked her then-boyfriend in her speech for his choreography and support.

“To my love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has no given me my most important role of my life,” said the then-pregnant Portman.

Millepied is a critically acclaimed French dancer and choreographer who worked for New York City Ballet from 1995 to 2011 and later was the director of dance at the Paris Opera Ballet from 2014 to 2016.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Reveals Ellen DeGeneres Won a $1,000 Bet for Guessing the Sex of Her Second Child

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Though Portman and Millepied are notoriously private about their family life, the actress opened up about how parenthood has changed her for The New York Times’ T Magazine.

“[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress, because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again,” Portman wrote at the time.

Vox Lux opens Dec. 7.