Natalie Portman Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage to Benjamin Millepied with Wedding Throwback

Natalie Portman shared a sweet throwback in honor of her eight-year wedding anniversary to her husband Benjamin Millepied.

The actress, 39, posted a photograph of herself and the French dancer, 43, from their 2012 wedding on Instagram.

In the photo, Portman can be seen wearing her white Rodarte wedding dress with a flower crown as she dances with Millepied, who wore a white button-down shirt and black slacks.

"Still my favorite dance partner. #8years," Portman wrote in the caption.

The couple tied the knot on Aug. 4, 2012, and share two children together: son Aleph, 9, and daughter Amalia, 3. The two met on the set of Portman's film Black Swan where Millepied was a choreographer and began dating in 2009.

The two worked together again on Portman's 2018 film Vox Lux. The Oscar-winning actress told PEOPLE at the time that she loved working with her husband.

"It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time," Portman said. "So it was very convenient that he knew me so well, and that he’s as talented as he is."