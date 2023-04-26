Natalie Portman Recreates Her Entire Career in 7 Minutes on 'Late Late Show with James Corden' 

Natalie Portman took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In a recurring segment on the late night show, host James Corden helps film actors and actresses act out their entire careers in just a few minutes. On Tuesday night's episode, Portman was the latest celebrity to showcase her incredible film career in just seven minutes.

Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks have also previously participated in the Late Late Show bit.

In the clip, Portman and Corden recreated many of her most famous roles including Garden State, Black Swan, Closer, The Other Boleyn Girl, V for Vendetta, No Strings Attached and all three of her Star Wars movies.

In the middle of the video, "Angel City" popped up on the screen. "I'm so sorry," Corden said to Portman. "It's just you've been in a lot of movies and I gotta be honest, I haven't seen this one. Angel City? It sounds dramatic."

Portman then caught a soccer ball from off camera and said, "Angel City is not a film. We're L.A.'s premiere national women's football team and there's a three-part docu-series about the team starting May 16th on HBO."

The actress, 41, then poked fun at Corden. "Angel City is basically like your team Westham but with more players that have won the World Cup."

The actress, who is a co-founder of the Angel City Football Club, a brand new National Women's Soccer League team in L.A., recently spoke to PEOPLE about being a part of the Angel City community.

"Well, that's the joy of soccer or as many people call it football, that it's something that really brings people together and is joyful," Portman told PEOPLE exclusively of the family sport. "And so, you can be supporting something like women's equity, but also having a great time doing it."

"It's just really fun," added the mom of two, who shares daughter Amalia, 6, and son Aleph, 11, with husband Benjamin Millepied, 45.

While it's important for Portman to share the experience with her daughter, it's equally as vital for her son to soak it in as well.

"I think that for all kids, it's so influential to see female athletes be celebrated as they deserve. I mean, we grew up as girls being expected to idolize male athletes, and we did," says Portman, who has been a part of Angel City FC since its inception. "If you see excellence, you can be in awe of it no matter who is being excellent. So, I think that for all our kids, it really gives me tingles thinking about how different their world will be growing up with icons we have on our team."