Natalie Portman Calls Former Friend and Harvard Classmate Jared Kushner a 'Supervillain'

As a member of the Marvel Universe, Natalie Portman knows a thing or two about supervillains — and she recognizes those qualities in a very famous former classmate from Harvard.

The Oscar winner and Thor actress, 37, got candid about her relationship with her former friend and fellow Harvard alum Jared Kushner on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Unfortunately it’s not very — there’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a supervillain. So, it’s not funny,” she said.

“He said in some interview that all of the friends he’s lost through politics is like exfoliating. I was like, ‘Okay,’ ” she added.

“So you’re a dead skin cell?” Colbert quipped.

“Proudly,” Portman replied.

While it’s not clear exactly when Portman and Kushner’s friendship deteriorated, the duo were close at least as recently as 2012, when Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump were guests at Portman’s wedding to Benjamin Millepied.

Portman was also on the guest list for Kushner’s wedding to Ivanka in 2009, according to the Daily Mail.

The actress isn’t Kushner’s only former classmate to slam him since he became a senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Several other members of Harvard’s class of 2003 spoke out against Kushner, 37, in the college’s 15th-anniversary report, according to Ben Wikler, a political campaigner and former classmate of Kushner’s who posted excerpts from the report on Twitter.

Natalie Portman and Jared Kushner. Emma McIntyre/Getty; Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

According to Wikler’s Twitter posts, one student who says she’s the granddaughter of “Holocaust-fleeing German immigrants” condemned the state of American politics under the Trump administration.

“Mostly, I feel low-grade, constant horror as I watch attacks on refugees, minorities, my most at-risk patients, women’s rights, and the environment, and new threats of nuclear war,” she reportedly said.

“Our classmate Jared Kushner surely knows that climate change is real, and yet he watches as regulations are dismantled daily,” the comment continued. “Shame on you, Jared Kushner.”

Another fellow classmate reportedly wrote, “I, for one, am actually glad our Class of ‘03 finally has a real, live fascist among us. Who says Harvard isn’t diverse?”

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Kushner graduated from Harvard in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in government. Portman studied psychology at the school and also completed a bachelor’s degree in 2003.

Portman spoke about attending Harvard on Friday while promoting her new movie Eating Animals on The Hoda Show. “I felt like I got in because I was an actress and that I would be the stupidest person in every room … And then I heard other people saying stupid things!” she told Hoda Kotb. The full interview airs on Monday at 1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio, channel 108.

Meanwhile, Kushner does not seem bothered by losing some of his old pals. He publicly addressed the friendships he lost over his political views and endeavors in a 2016 interview with Forbes, saying, “Anyone who was willing to change a friendship or not do business because of who somebody supports in politics is not somebody who has a lot of character.”

He added, “People are very fickle. You have to find what you believe in, challenge your truths. And if you believe in something, even if it’s unpopular, you have to push with it.”