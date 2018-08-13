Natalie Portman Channels Black Swan and David Bowie to Play a Pop Star in New Movie

Vox Lux
Venice Film Festival
placeholder
Georgia Slater
August 13, 2018 03:33 PM

Natalie Portman seems to be referencing her most iconic role in her next film, in which she stars as a pop star.

In the upcoming music drama Vox Lux, the Oscar winner, 37, stars as Celeste, a 21st century music superstar who reaches stardom after finding herself in some unusual circumstances.

From the first-look image of Portman in the film, the actress looks as if she has conjured up some of her Black Swan-esque costumes and makeup. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2011 for the Darren Aronofsky-directed thriller.

The film — the title translates to “Voice of Light — comes from actor turned director director Brady Corbet (Melancholia) and costars Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy, Jennifer Ehle and Stacy Martin.

Portman is pulling off another transformation as a NASA astronaut in her other upcoming movie, Pale Blue Dot, which opens next year.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Is Almost Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into NASA Astronaut for Pale Blue Dot

In character as Lucy Cola. 📷: @hilstills #sneakpeek

A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) on

The drama follows Lucy Cola (Portman) after she returns to Earth from a mission to outer space and how she grapples with reality as she gets caught up in a love affair with a fellow astronaut (Jon Hamm).

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now