Natalie Portman Channels Black Swan and David Bowie to Play a Pop Star in New Movie

Natalie Portman seems to be referencing her most iconic role in her next film, in which she stars as a pop star.

In the upcoming music drama Vox Lux, the Oscar winner, 37, stars as Celeste, a 21st century music superstar who reaches stardom after finding herself in some unusual circumstances.

From the first-look image of Portman in the film, the actress looks as if she has conjured up some of her Black Swan-esque costumes and makeup. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2011 for the Darren Aronofsky-directed thriller.

The film — the title translates to “Voice of Light — comes from actor turned director director Brady Corbet (Melancholia) and costars Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy, Jennifer Ehle and Stacy Martin.

Portman is pulling off another transformation as a NASA astronaut in her other upcoming movie, Pale Blue Dot, which opens next year.

The drama follows Lucy Cola (Portman) after she returns to Earth from a mission to outer space and how she grapples with reality as she gets caught up in a love affair with a fellow astronaut (Jon Hamm).