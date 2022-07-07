Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Relationship Timeline

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied fell in love on the set of Black Swan

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the 'A Tale of Love and Darkness' : Party during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015 in Cannes, France

Natalie Portman knew Benjamin Millepied was "the person" for her when they met on the set of Black Swan.

Back in 2009, the couple connected when Millepied was recruited to choreograph the film and train Portman in the art of ballet. They began to fall for each other as Millepied taught Portman to dance, and by the time filming wrapped, they were dating.

Just a year later, they were engaged and expecting their first child. After welcoming their son Aleph, Portman and Millepied tied the knot in a coastal California ceremony. Since then, the duo has traveled the world, expanded their family and even got the chance to work on set together once more.

"He knows how to make me look my best, work with my strengths and avoid the weaknesses, of which there are many," Portman once joked.

From their on-set connection to their public displays of support, here's a complete timeline of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's relationship.

Fall 2009: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied meet on the set of Black Swan

Natalie Portman (L), winner of the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'Black Swan', and dancer Benjamin Millepied attend the Governors Ball on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

In 2009, Portman signed on for a starring role in Black Swan, while Millepied was hired to choreograph the film. After meeting on set for the first time, Portman said she began to fall for Millepied as he taught her to dance. Even though the film could have been a taxing experience, she said Millepied made the whole thing "pretty fun."

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland … We had a whole, like, he was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person,' " Portman said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview.

Early 2010: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are spotted spending time together

Prior to the premiere of Black Swan, Portman and Millepied were spotted together on several occasions before publicly confirming they were an item. Despite keeping things private, they were seen grabbing lunch and walking Portman's dog.

October 7, 2010: Natalie Portman supports Benjamin Millepied at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala

In October, Portman showed her support for Millepied at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala, where he was one of the principal dancers in the ballet company. Although they did not walk the carpet together, Portman was spotted inside the event.

December 2010: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied announce their engagement and pregnancy

Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman during the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2011 Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

After quietly dating for about a year, Portman's reps confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the actress and Millepied were engaged — and expecting their first child! While the couple kept the details of their proposal and pregnancy under wraps, jewelry designer Jamie Wolf later told PEOPLE that she helped Millepied design the custom, conflict-free engagement ring he gave Portman.

"Ben was exceptionally thoughtful and dedicated and patient to make sure we had everything right," said Wolf of the ring, which was made from recycled platinum and features an antique diamond. "We wanted everything about the ring to speak to things that are important to Natalie."

Portman later expressed her excitement about the pregnancy and upcoming nuptials in a statement, saying, "I have always kept my private life private but I will say that I am indescribably happy and feel very grateful to have this experience."

February 27, 2011: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied make their red carpet debut

Natalie Portman (R) and dancer Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Two months after announcing their engagement, Portman and Millepied made their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards. While the duo had previously attended events together before, this marked the first time they stepped out as a couple. At the awards ceremony, Portman won Best Actress for her role in Black Swan and gave Millepied a sweet shoutout during her acceptance speech.

"To my love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life," Portman said while on stage.

June 14, 2011: Natalie Portman gives birth to the couple's first child Aleph

In June, Portman and Millepied welcomed their first child — a baby boy, who was later revealed to be named Aleph.

August 4, 2012: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied tie the knot

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied arrive to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, for the 84th Annual Academy Awards, at the Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California Credit: ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty

Just over a year after welcoming Aleph, Portman and Millepied said "I do" in front of family and friends at an oceanfront home in Big Sur, California. The Jewish ceremony was held after dark and Portman walked down the aisle in a gown made by Rodarte. The couple exchanged vows under a twiggy chuppah and ended things with Millepied smashing a glass to shouts of "Mazel Tov!"

The event was attended by quite a few famous faces, including Ivanka Trump and Macaulay Culkin, who all were treated to a strictly vegan meal and went home with packets of wildflower seeds as party favors.

Late 2014: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied move to Paris

In 2014, the couple and their young son relocated to Paris after Millepied accepted a job as the director of the Paris Opera Ballet. When Millepied initially suggested the move to his native country, Portman said she was thrilled about the idea even though she loved living in Los Angeles.

"It's one of the most exciting places to be in the world right now. It's really central in terms of the arts. It feels like things are happening in L.A., you know? New York is more where art is bought than where art is made. When Ben asked me if I wanted to go to Paris, I freaked. Everyone dreams of living in Paris," Portman told Marie Claire.

September 24, 2015: Natalie Portman supports Benjamin Millepied at the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend The Ballet National de Paris Opening Season Gala at Opera Garnier on September 24, 2015 in Paris, France Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

In 2016, Portman stepped out at the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala to support Millepied. At the time, Millepied said that he hoped to make ballet more interesting and diverse, while bringing in a younger audience to the theater. He ended up stepping down from the position the following year.

2016: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied return to the United States

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman are seen on November 28, 2016 in New York City Credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shortly after Millepied left his job with the Paris Opera Ballet, the family moved back to the United States. Although Portman enjoyed her time in the city, she told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was happy to be back in L.A.

"Everyone smiles a lot here. It's so nice. They're very cool in France. I didn't realize that I got used to it until I got here and I was so surprised when I would get in an elevator and someone would start a conversation. Or someone would smile at my child. I'd be like, 'What a good person,' " Portman explained.

September 2016: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied announce they're expecting their second child

Portman revealed she was expecting the couple's second child when she stepped out with a baby bump at the Venice Film Festival premiere for her movie Planetarium. She put her growing bump on display while walking the red carpet in a form fitting white gown.

October 2016: Benjamin Millepied opens up about working with Natalie Portman

While Portman and Millepied have worked together on several occasions, Millepied told Vanity Fair that for the most part, they try to keep their careers separate. He explained that he feels it's beneficial for their relationship that they both work in different artist fields.

"Ultimately I think as a couple, you automatically learn from one another, and hopefully feed each other in ways that are positive. But I think, work … we keep very separate. I think that's important," he told the publication.

December 10, 2016: Benjamin Millepied reveals how he and Natalie Portman make things work with their busy schedules

Natalie Portman and choreographer Benjamin Millepied attend the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2017 in Palm Springs, California Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Before the arrival of their second child, the couple stepped out for L.A. Dance Project's annual gala, where Millepied took the stage to host. When asked about how he and Portman have the time to do it all, he replied that they "find ways to organize ourselves and be happy."

One of those ways includes date nights, although Millepied joked that the gala wasn't quite like their usual outings. "It's sort of a date night with hundreds of people," he quipped.

February 22, 2017: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied welcome their daughter Amalia

On Feb. 22, 2017, Portman gave birth to the couple's second child — a girl named Amalia. About a week after welcoming the baby girl, Portman's rep confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE.

"Mother and baby are happy and healthy," Portman's rep shared.

November 19, 2017: Natalie Portman reflects on meeting Benjamin Millepied on the set of Black Swan

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman on the red carpet at 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29, 2017 Credit: John McCoy/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty

Years after the release of Black Swan, Portman looked back on her experience on set, sharing that the best part of it all was meeting Millepied. When asked how special it was to have both met her husband and won an Oscar, Portman highlighted her relationship over her career accomplishment.

"Yeah. The husband more. It was really special and making it was really wonderful and so fun. It was really incredible," Portman said at Vulture Festival.

February 2018: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied team up for Vox Lux

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are seen during the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2018 in Venice, Italy Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

In early 2018, Portman signed on to star in Vox Lux, where she portrayed a popstar who finds success under a very unusual and tragic set of circumstances. Portman later helped recruit Millepied to choreograph the film's dance routines.

"My husband choreographed the performance that she has at the end … It was so fun. It was kind of like living out my childhood dreams of, like, being a pop star and having a microphone and then, you know, getting to work with my husband which is always so fun," Portman told ExtraTV.

November 12, 2018: Natalie Portman discusses working with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California Credit: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty

Ahead of the premiere of Vox Lux, Portman opened up about working with Millepied. Although they don't collaborate frequently, Portman said that she always enjoys working with her husband since she doesn't often get to see him in action in the studio.

"It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time," she told PEOPLE. "So it was very convenient that he knew me so well, and that he's as talented as he is … Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning."

August 4, 2020: Natalie Portman celebrates eight years of marriage with Benjamin Millepied

In 2020, Portman and Millepied celebrated their eighth anniversary, which Portman commemorated with a sweet now-deleted post on her Instagram account. The actress shared a fuzzy image from the couple's wedding, writing, "Still my favorite dance partner. #8years"

September 2020: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied relocate to Australia to film Thor: Love and Thunder

Benjamin Millepied L and Natalie Portman arrive for the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on Feb. 9, 2020 Credit: Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty

Portman and Millepied temporarily relocated their family to Australia in late 2020 as the actress began working on Thor: Love and Thunder. Ahead of the film's release, Portman shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her and costar Chris Hemsworth's kids attended the same school in Australia for a brief period of time.

"One day, we ended up at school pick up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him," Portman said. "Because I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms. And then he comes in, he's like a Greek god walking through."

She continuend, "He's really famous everywhere but especially in Australia, he's so, so well-known [...] So to see him kind of by the tree, hiding, it felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup."

March 2021: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied take a romantic vacation in Australia

While in Australia working on Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman took some time out of her busy filming schedule for a romantic getaway with Millepied. The couple headed to the country's Blue Mountains to enjoy their downtime together and later shared a photo from their travels.

"Favorite person to explore the Blue Mountains with... 🌈🦘@visitnsw #loveNSW @wolganv," Portman captioned the now-deleted photo.

June 2022: Benjamin Millepied supports Natalie Portman at the Thor: Love and Thunder premieres

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022 Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty