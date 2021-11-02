Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Reunite on Thor 4 Set in Los Angeles

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth were photographed filming a scene on a Los Angeles street for Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth are back together again, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

On Monday, the two actors were photographed holding hands while filming the sequel on a Los Angeles street where Hemsworth, 38, sported long blond hair pulled back in a ponytail and a dark T-shirt, jeans and a sweater as Thor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Portman, 40, is reprising her role as Jane in the upcoming Marvel film. The Oscar winner wore a light green dress and a brown wig parted down the middle. Her look is reminiscent of how she looked in Thor: The Dark World.

The two stars are hard at work filming Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder which is based on The Mighty Thor comics, which first introduced fans to a female Thor.

Hemsworth revealed he was in Los Angeles last Thursday when he shared a photo of himself flexing his arms while sitting in front of a spread fit for Thor with pizza, wings and beer.

"Just landed in LA and thought I'd kick things off with a super light healthy meal 💪💪," Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

In May 2020, Hemsworth said the script for film was "one of the best I've read in years." Waititi, an Oscar winner for Jojo Rabbit, has also written the screenplay.

"It's Taika at his most extreme and at his best," Hemsworth told The Philadelphia Inquirer at the time. "If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane."

Apart from Hemsworth and Portman, Tessa Thompson will also reprise her role in the movie as Valkyrie. Christian Bale also stars as the film's new villain.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hemsworth, who first played the hammer-wielding god of thunder in 2011, previously said he doesn't plan on stepping away from the character at the moment.

"There will come a day," Hemsworth told with Variety's and iHeartMedia's podcast The Big Ticket in April 2019. "Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know. … Who knows what the sort of future holds? I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequels — who knows?"