First Look at Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor Teased as Her Marvel Action Figure Hits Stores

Part of Hasbro's Titan Hero Series alongside Thor ( Chris Hemsworth ) and Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi ) toys, the Mighty Thor figure sports a silver head mask with pointed side pieces, full-body armor (saved for bared arms) and a hammer of her own.

Additionally, the new Thor: Love and Thunder set will include Lego figures for Thor, Mighty Thor, Korg and Valkyrie ( Tessa Thompson ) aboard the Viking ship known as "The Goat Boat."

"The film is gonna be bats--- crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!" Hemsworth wrote last year as he announced filming had wrapped. "Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"