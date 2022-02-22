First Look at Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor Teased as Her Marvel Action Figure Hits Stores
Marvel fans' first look at Mighty Thor is here!
The brand has revealed Hasbro's new action-figure lineup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which includes Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor.
Part of Hasbro's Titan Hero Series alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi) toys, the Mighty Thor figure sports a silver head mask with pointed side pieces, full-body armor (saved for bared arms) and a hammer of her own.
Additionally, the new Thor: Love and Thunder set will include Lego figures for Thor, Mighty Thor, Korg and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) aboard the Viking ship known as "The Goat Boat."
There are also Mighty FX Mjolnir and Stormbreaker Hasbro toys, for little Thors and Mighty Thors to wield at home.
Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the MCU's Thor franchise, following 2017's well-received Thor: Ragnarok.
The film will feature returning stars Hemsworth, 38, Portman, 40, and Thompson, 38, along with franchise newcomer Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher.
"The film is gonna be bats--- crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!" Hemsworth wrote last year as he announced filming had wrapped. "Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"
Thor: Love and Thunder is also notable as the movie is set to pass the superhero title of the God of Thunder to Portman's character Jane Foster, thereby introducing the first female Thor.
In 2020, the Oscar winner said her version of Thor is not considered "Lady Thor," but rather "The Mighty Thor."
"The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor," Portman told Serena Williams in an Instagram Live about their female-led WFC LA/Angel City soccer team.
The actress explained to Williams, 40, that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had more time to train before the start of production.
"We haven't started," Portman said of filming at the time. "More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I've got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part."
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.