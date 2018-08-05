Natalie Morales Recruits Star-Studded Performers for Variety Show Benefitting Parkland Students

Natalie Morales is all about having fun for a good cause.

The Battle of the Sexes and Parks and Recreation actress is putting on the ____ Variety Show — a two-hour special event to benefit March for Our Lives: Road to Change. Morales will be hosting the show on August 18 in Los Angeles with a star-studded list of actors, comedians and musicians.

The Road to Change initiative was started by the survivors of the Parkland school shooting to get people registered to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The kids will be traveling the country on a bus tour helping people register, and Morales is dedicating profits from her variety show to help them.

“I think it’s such an easy cause because I truly believe that’s non-partisan,” Morales, 33, tells PEOPLE ahead of the show. “It’s just to register people to vote. I feel like that’s something most people can get behind. So that’s what I decided to donate all the profits to — I just want to put on the show.”

The actress — who will star in NBC’s new sitcom Abby’s next year — recruited her famous friends for the show, including a performances by Foster the People and and Garfunkel and Oates, as well as appearances by Bradley Whitford, Tony Hale, Retta, Ed Helms, Jon Cryer, The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden and so many more.

“It’s crazy. It’s gonna be so fun,” she says. “It’s totally inspired by the Carol Burnett Show and the Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. I’m definitely going to come out in some glamorous outfits. We have a bunch of special surprises and we’re gonna play games with the audience.”

The ____ Variety Hour Natalie Morales

But while the show is benefitting a serious topic, Morales hopes the actual performances serve as a break from the audience to get away from the barrage of bad news happening lately. Once the doors shut, it’s all about having a good time.

“My goal really was to do a good thing but not have to feel the world and all the bad things for at least two hours,” she says. “Give everybody a respite from the craziness of the world while doing something good. So we’re raising money for this great cause, we’re gonna have voter registration in the lobby, and then inside the theater there’s going to be no talk of politics.”

Tickets for the show on Saturday are available at ACEhotel.com.