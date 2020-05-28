NASA and Elon Musk are working with Tom Cruise to hopefully film a movie aboard the International Space Station

NASA Official Hopes to Bring Tom Cruise to Space to 'Inspire the Next Elon Musk'

NASA is really hoping the plan to bring Tom Cruise to space works out.

At the SpaceX manned rocket launch on Wednesday, which was postponed to weather, NASA Administrator James Bridenstine spoke about his hopes for Cruise to shoot a movie aboard the International Space Station.

“The answer is yes, we would love for Tom Cruise to fly to the International Space Station and make a movie," he said, according to IndieWire. "I’m all for that. We’re going to do what we can to make that happen. There was a day when I was in elementary school and I saw Top Gun. From that day, I knew I was going to be a Navy pilot. It’s just the way it was. The goal here [is similar,] and it’s what we’re doing today [with the rocket launch].”

NASA is partnering with SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the movie and the mogul is just as excited about the possibility.

“Get the kids fired up about it! Get them to want that space suit and want to go into orbit and go to the moon and go to Mars," Musk added on the movie's goal. "We’re reigniting the dream of space. Anyone who has within them the spirit of exploration should love what’s going on today.”

Bridenstine concluded, “If we can get Tom Cruise to inspire an elementary kid to join the Navy and be a pilot, why can’t we get Tom Cruise to inspire the next Elon Musk? That’s what we need. We need a new generation of many Elon Musks. That’s what we’re doing with our launch [and the film]. It’s all about the next generation.”

The movie, which will reportedly be written and helmed by Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman, first made news earlier this month and has since been confirmed by both Bridenstine and Musk.

The movie is set to be an action adventure, but will not be part of Cruise's successful Mission: Impossible franchise

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine tweeted alongside a picture of the International Space Station.

"Should be a lot of fun!" Musk replied in a tweet.