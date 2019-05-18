Narnia Stars William Moseley, Anna Popplewell and Ben Barnes Reunite 11 Years After Film's Release

Narnia lives on!

The cast of The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian reunited for a dinner on Thursday night.

In a sweet photo shared by Ben Barnes, who played Prince Caspian in the 2008 film, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell and Georgie Henley all smiled at the camera.

The group was also joined be the film’s producer Andrew Adamson and actress Alina Phelan Ballou, while Barnes added the hashtag #WhereAreYouSkander? In reference to their costar, Skandar Keynes who played Edmund Pevensie.

The film was a sequel to 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and based off of C.S. Lewis’ fantasy series.

In Prince Caspian, the four Pevensie children (Moseley, Popplewell, Henley and Keynes) return to Narnia to defeat the corrupt King Miraz. It grossed $419.7 million worldwide and became the 10th highest-grossing film in 2008.

RELATED: Netflix to Develop Chronicles of NarniaTV Series and Movies Based on All 7 Books

Henley currently stars in the TV miniseries The Spanish Princess, while Moseley had a role in the E! Series The Royals. Popplewell has also continued acting in the TV series Reign and the short film The Last Birthday. Keynes is no longer an actor and now works as a political adviser.

Meanwhile, Barnes has recently had roles in The Punisher, Westworld and the upcoming TV miniseries Gold Digger.

Netflix announced in 2018 it was planning on developing all seven books into a new series and films.

RELATED VIDEO: Celebs Reveal: My Favorite Children’s Book

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s not yet clear what content will be produced and what form it will take, with producer Mark Gordon promising “multiple productions” and “both stellar feature-length and episodic programming.”

Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, will serve as executive producer for series and as producers for features alongside Vincent Sieber.