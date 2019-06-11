The Napoleon Dynamite Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jon Heder previously told PEOPLE, “My favorite scene from the movie has always been the Rex-Kwon-Do scene,” where comedian Bader gives the brothers a lesson in image. Bader ditched the pants but kept up his steady streak of roles, having already appeared on over 200 episodes of The Drew Carey Show as Oswald Lee Harvey from 1995-2004.

After Dynamite made it big (grossing $44 million at the box office), Bader focused largely on voice work, with roles in animated series like Monsters vs. Aliens, Phineas and Ferb and BoJack Horseman. He’s since returned to the screen, with the role of Bill Ericsson in Veep and a turn on American Housewife.