'Napoleon Dynamite' 's Jon Heder, Haylie Duff and More Reunite in Epic Throwback: 'Gosh!'

Although midterm elections are over, it's never too late to vote for Pedro.

The cast of 2004's cult teen comedy Napoleon Dynamite reunited for a sweet group photo in a throwback shared by Deborah "Deb" Bradshaw actress Tina Majorino on Thursday, more than 18 years after the Jared Hess-helmed MTV film hit theaters.

"GOSH!" Majorino, 37, wrote in the caption, referencing the film's eponymous character and his trademark phrase, before adding on her Instagram Story: "She's feelin nostalgic today bb."

She posed in the snapshot with costars Jon Heder (who played Napoleon), Haylie Duff (Summer Wheatley) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro Sánchez).

Courtesy Everett Collection

Duff, 37, raved about the reunion in the comments section. "Aw this was one of the most fun days & shoots with y'all," she wrote, to which Majorino responded: "@haylieduff wasn't it?! Miss you."

"Golden," wrote Ramirez, 49.

Overflowing with one-liners that would go on to dominate the better part of the aughts, Napoleon Dynamite follows an awkward high school nerd (Heder) who befriends an immigrant new student (Ramirez) with dreams of becoming class president, while discovering young love with a fellow awkward teen (Majorino).

The throwback wasn't the first time the cast reunited, as the four were previously joined by costars Jon Gries (Rico Dynamite) and Shondrella Avery (LaFawnduh Lucas) for a virtual reunion benefitting The Hunger Project in Dec. 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Haylie Duff Opens Up About Having a Nanny for Her Two Daughters: 'My Job Doesn't Stop'

Heder, 45, and Ramirez also appeared together in a Burger King commercial that month, recreating one of the film's most memorable scenes with the announcement of the fast food chain's cheesy tots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Most recently, Deadline reported in September that Heder, Ramirez, Majorino and Gries, 65, have signed on to voice characters in the upcoming NFT-released animated series Cyko KO, based on the comic books of the same name.