“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behaviour was,” the Bond star said

Naomie Harris Says a 'Huge Star' Once Groped Her During an Audition: 'No One Said Anything'

Naomie Harris is opening up about being sexually harassed during an audition.

Speaking with The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, the No Time to Die actress recalled how a "huge, huge star" once put his hand up her skirt while she was reading for a part. She did not name the actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star," Harris, 45, said.

"That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behaviour was," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Naomie Harris attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Harris went on to say that she feels the industry has made progress since the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

"I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed," she said, declining to name that actor as well.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-nominated star discussed the other adversities she has faced throughout her life, including having to undergo surgery at age 15 for scoliosis.

"During the op I had a rib removed, my lung deflated, then all the muscles near my spine cut through so they could insert a metal rod all the way up my back," she said of the procedure, after which she had to spend a month in the hospital.

"I had to learn to walk again," Harris said. "It was a horrific experience. But on the ward, there were children who had it far worse – some would never walk again. There were tears and screaming, little kids in pain."

The difficult experience taught her some vital lessons, though, she said.

"Going through something so traumatic, I learned that my health is a very fragile gift that I have to constantly nurture," the Swan Song actress said. "So at that young age, I made the decision to do everything I possibly could to maintain it. Hence I never drank, smoked or did drugs because I wouldn't put anything toxic in my body."