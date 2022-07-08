The former Gypsy costars made their red-carpet debut as a couple earlier this year

Naomi Watts Shares Sweet Selfie with Billy Crudup as He Turns 54: 'Happy Birthday My Love'

Naomi Watts is celebrating her love, Billy Crudup.

The Infinite Storm actress, 53, marked boyfriend Crudup's 54th birthday Friday by sharing a smiley selfie of the couple at the Louvre in Paris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday my love 💋🇫🇷," Watts captioned the post.

In the comment section, Julianne Moore wrote, "Happy Birthday Billy!!! ❤️ sending you both lots of love," while Chelsea Handler commented, "Cutest couple. Love ir [sic]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kate Hudson said, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY ❤️🎉🥳," and Helena Christensen chimed in, "Happy birthday to your sweet, funny, talented bf 🎂🎁🎈❤️."

Crudup and Watts have been romantically linked since 2017 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the SAG Awards in February.

The actors, who typically keep their relationship away from the public eye, were first seen together in March 2017 while out for lunch in New York City. That July, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars were dating.

Watts and Crudup costarred on Netflix's series Gypsy, which debuted in 2017. In February 2018, they were photographed together at the BAFTAs afterparty in London.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Calls Liev Schreiber "Other Half of These Precious Gifts" in Birthday Tribute with Kids

This past April, the couple attended former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown's wedding to Brandon Borror-Chappell in Hawaii.

"This is was what you call a WEDDING that we all needed!! The pandemic created a major delay but that just meant it was well worth waiting for," wrote Watts, who shares two kids with her actor ex Liev Schreiber. "We adored the romance, found the light, bum-rushed the dance floor, over ate and drank and we don't regret any of it."