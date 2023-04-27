Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.

The actors, who have been dating since 2017, made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 03:49 PM
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Naomi Watts. Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup headed to the altar?

The actress, 54, was spotted with a diamond sparkler on her ring finger on Thursday, as she was photographed out and about in New York City.

Flashing a smile as she walked her dog, Watts also wore a tan blazer over two layered tops — one black, one white — wide-leg jeans, black peep-toe platforms and black sunglasses.

She was not pictured with fellow actor Crudup, 54, whom she has been dating since 2017.

During an appearance on the Today show Thursday, Watts would only coyly joke, "Oh, the brain fog," when asked about a potential engagement by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Reps for Watts and Crudup have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Naomi Watts. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Although the Watcher actress and Almost Famous actor have been linked since they costarred in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, the pair didn't make their red-carpet debut as a couple until five years later.

In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for his role on The Morning Show.

Later that year, Watts and Crudup attended the 74th Emmy Awards, where he was nominated again for his role on The Morning Show.

Watts posted a few Instagram photos the next day, writing in the caption, "Shout out to: @Prada for the frock! 👗Billy for the fun 😘."

RELATED VIDEO: Billy Crudup Jokes He'd Take Girlfriend Naomi Watts to Live on the Moon with Him

In another post, she shared a photo of them posing together on the carpet, captioned, "What a night ... What a dress ... What a gent ... ❤️✨."

Over the course of their relationship, the couple have largely stayed out of the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together and rarely discussing each other, although they have shared a few sweet moments on social media.

This past February, Crudup also gave a sweet shout-out to Watts during an interview with PEOPLE in 10, when host Makho Ndlovu asked the Hello Tomorrow! actor what two objects and two people from Earth he'd bring to the moon.

"Well, my guitar, probably, and maybe a six-pack of Corona. And then my son and my girlfriend," Crudup replied.

Watts was previously in an 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber, which came to an end in 2016. The couple has two children together: Samuel Kai, 14, and Alexander "Sasha" Pete, 15.

Crudup, who also stars in films like 2015's Spotlight and 2019's Where'd You Go, Bernadette dated actress Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares 19-year-old son William Atticus, until 2003. He then dated Claire Danes from 2003 to 2006.

Related Articles
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of "Hello Tomorrow" held at The Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Billy Crudup Jokes He'd Take Girlfriend Naomi Watts to Live on the Moon with Him
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Wear Matching Rings on Red Carpet After Obtaining Marriage License
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
All About the 'Stranger Things' Cast and Their Real-Life Partners
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share a Kiss on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jon Hamm's Fiancée? All About Anna Osceola
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' Relationship Timeline
Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at the West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Nicolas Cage's Wife? All About Riko Shibata
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chad Salvador/Shutterstock (13791977ar) Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Mammoth Film Festival - red carpet, day two at Minaret Cinemas, presented by Wild7Films, California, USA - 03 Mar 2023
Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Engaged? See Her Gorgeous Engagement-Like Ring
Card Placeholder Image
One Direction: Where Are They Now?
Naomi Watts birthday tribute for Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Shares Sweet Selfie with Billy Crudup as He Turns 54: 'Happy Birthday My Love'
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline