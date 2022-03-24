Best friends Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman previously appeared together onscreen over 30 years ago, in the 1991 movie Flirting

Naomi Watts Wants to Do Another Film with BFF Nicole Kidman: 'We've Got to Make It Happen'

Naomi Watts can't wait to get back on a set with Nicole Kidman!

The Infinite Storm actress, 53, told FOX 5 New York in an interview on Wednesday that she would love to reunite on screen with Kidman, if only to get some one-on-one face time with her BFF.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've been talking about it for too long, we've gotta make it happen," said Watts, who last starred with Kidman in the 1991 movie Flirting. "Now that we're getting to the age where it's like, we just want to spend more time with each other. Let's just get on a set, so we can have good, lengthy conversations on a daily basis and share meals."

And while they don't have a specific project in the works just yet, Watts told the station that she and Kidman, 54, are keeping their eyes peeled.

"We're definitely continuing to search for the right piece of material," she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

nicole-kidman-naomi-watts Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman | Credit: Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Bestie Naomi Watts as Watts Replies, "I Love You"

Watts and Kidman bonded while working together on Flirting, which was one of Watts' first film roles.

"We already knew each other but that's when our friendship forged," Watts previously told PEOPLE. "We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time."

"That history binds you," the Loudest Voice actress added. "We have a strong respect and love for one another."

Kidman has also described their close bond as a sisterhood, in an interview with PEOPLE in 2015 while being honored by Watts at the Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards. "We've known each other since we were teenagers," Kidman said. "And actually, when I was thinking about it, I was like, it's like my sister giving me this award tonight."

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Talks 26-Year Friendship with Nicole Kidman

"And we're like sisters," the Oscar winner added. "I mean, we've known each other for so long, through so many things. And this is the kind of the sidebar of our life. Really, our life is all the personal stuff."

"Back in the day, you fueled me with hope and encouragement. You kept saying, 'Nai, one thing, one thing. That's all it takes. It will change everything.' And it's only later that I realized the true power of that statement," Watts added during her speech. "The sisterhood needs many more friends like you, and the world needs many more people like you."

Without spilling too much about what spending time with the pair is like, Watts has hinted on more than one occasion that she and Kidman definitely know how to have a good time.