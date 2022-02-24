"I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career," Naomi Watts said

Naomi Watts Says She Is 'So Happy' for Her The Impossible Son Tom Holland's 'Outstanding Career'

Naomi Watts is proud of Tom Holland's growth as a movie star.

The actress played Holland's mom in 2012's The Impossible, a drama about a family on vacation in Thailand when the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami happened. Watts, who earned an Oscar nomination for the movie, spoke to ComicBookMovie.com about her new film The Desperate Hour and witnessing Holland's potential 10 years ago while making his first movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So wonderful. I'm so happy for him," she said. "I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career. I didn't think of Spider-Man. That's just, you know, not something that came to mind, but I knew that he had all of the goods. This was a kid who was doing his first movie, had unbelievable access to emotions, had great discipline and whether or not that comes from his dance and athletic background, I don't know, but he had a really great family too."

"They're a really solid team of people there supporting him," continued Watts, 53. "He's off on his own now, of course, but just having a really good foundation … you're going to be up for all of the challenges in our industry that play out if you've got a good family. It doesn't surprise me is what I'm trying to say."

tom holland and naomi watts Tom Holland and Naomi Watts in 2013 | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images For Palm Springs Film Festival

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now 25, Holland is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Avengers universe, and he just launched video game adaptation Uncharted to No. 1 at the box office as the lead opposite Mark Wahlberg.

For Holland's birthday last year, Watts shared a throwback photo of herself with Holland on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Tom! 25! Can't believe it. Sending you love."

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Says Tom Holland Was Like His 'Annoying Little Brother' on the Set of Uncharted

Another star recently shared memories of Holland early in his career: Drew Barrymore posted an old photo from a meeting she had with the young actor years ago, recalling being "captivated" by him.

"I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you. And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!" wrote Barrymore. "But! Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest women @zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a Billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully??? There is nothing you can't and won't do!"