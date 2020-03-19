Naomi Watts Says to 'Stand Strong and Have Hope' During 'Awful Uncertainty' of Coronavirus

Naomi Watts has a case of “cabin fever.”

On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actress, 51, let her fans on Instagram know that she is working through “high anxiety levels” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, offering self-care tips while also requesting advice, as well. Watts — who shares sons Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11, with ex Liev Schreiber — wrote that she striving to keep her “spirits up.”

“Stand strong and have hope!” she began her caption, which accompanied a photo of herself doing yoga in a tree pose. “I know the wheels are coming off, and we are all trying to find ways to navigate this awful uncertainty.”

She added: “Side note, I’m living in sweats, cooking crap food, I’m short-fused, and have only put on lippy once in 5 days… 💄 And yes… it was for instagram… 🙄.”

“How do we get through the cabin fever? The boredom and fear…? It’s all but impossible with such high anxiety levels to keep our spirits up,” she continued. The Loudest Voice star recommended “fantastic and uplifting” at-home exercises that are “good for the body, mind and soul if you have time.”

Watts also turned it to her followers to crowdsource suggestions on how to stay sane while self-isolating for the near future.

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Naomi Watts/Instagram

“Tell me how it’s going for you. What are you doing to keep your anxiety at bay? Let me know good ideas, games and easy recipes… and anything to keep the kids from fighting… !!” wrote Watts. “Community is everything right now. So please send your thoughts.”

She concluded: “Sending love and strength to you all and big giant love to the doctors and nurses who are working their butts off in these scary times. N xxx ❤️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Julianne Moore’s Family Turns Cleaning the Dishes Into a Mini-Movie as They Self-Isolate Together

On Tuesday, Watts shared another look at her life amid COVID-19 precautions, admitting her cooking skills weren’t prepared for the scenario. The actress, in a hilarious video chronicling her adventure, posted on Instagram her recipe for “Quarantine Soup.”

“Hope everyone is staying safe out there and managing through the #quarantine ok,” she captioned the post. “I’m not really a great cook but since we’ve battened down the hatches, I’m doing my best, as well as trying to laugh a little …🙏”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.