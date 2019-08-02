Naomi Watts Says She's ‘Proud’ of How She’s Raising Her Sons with Ex Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber continue to prove they’re the best of exes.

The former couple, who split in 2016 after 11 years together and share sons Sasha, 11, and Kai, 10, have often been seen positively coparenting their littles every since their separation. In a new interview with Net-a-Porter, Watts said that their relationship post-split is no coincidence.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts said. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Their relationship now echoes pal Gwyneth Paltrow’s with her ex-husband Chris Martin, who famously said they were consciously uncoupling when announcing their divorce in 2014. Though the actress and now-Goop CEO has often been mocked for the move in the years since, Watts stood up for her friend and pointed out how much former couples with children are following in her footsteps.

“Now that’s what everyone wants to aim for – she was super ahead of the curve,” Watts said.

As for her boys, Watts told the magazine that they’ve both taken an interest in acting and have spent time at a performance arts summer camp this year.

“It seems they’ve got the bug,” Watts said, adding that her feelings about them acting are “definitely mixed.”

Schreiber echoed his former partner’s comments in an interview during Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist after their split, saying that his relationship with Watts continues to remain amicable.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” he said. “And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners with these kids.”

Schreiber said keeping a friendship with Watts is a priority for the sake of their children.

“It’s important to support each other,” he said. “I was making some jokes at breakfast about mommy with the boys and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other.”

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to PEOPLE in late September 2016.

“We’re parents together so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we’re very close,” Schreiber previously said. “Hopefully, that never changes and I don’t think it will.”

Watts’ new film Luce is now in theaters.