Naomi Watts Posts Hilarious Meltdown Clip After Weeks of Isolation Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts is going a little stir-crazy.

The actress shared a hilarious Instagram video on Tuesday that saw her tossing her head back and roaring — with the help of a Tyrannosaurus rex sound effect — after three of her home appliances stopped working while she and her family practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day … #ffs 🦠🦖,” Watts, 51, captioned the ferocious clip.

Several of the Gypsy star’s famous friends jumped in on the comments section, like Julianne Moore, who wrote, “Bad news.”

Watts then replied, “Not a good day,” adding a crying-laughing emoji.

One upside to the day? The actress’ brother, photographer Ben Watts, appeared to fix the backyard trampoline. “Big bruvva saves the day,” Watts wrote on top of her Instagram Story snap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Naomi Watts’ Instagram comments Naomi Watts/Instagram

Image zoom Ben Watts Naomi Watts/Instagram

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s “Mostly Drinking” While Social Distancing with Blake Lively and Daughters

Last month, Watts let her fans on Instagram know that she was working through “high anxiety levels” surrounding the pandemic, offering self-care tips while also requesting advice, as well.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress — who shares sons Kai, 11, and Sasha, 12, with ex Liev Schreiber — wrote that she’s striving to keep her “spirits up.”

“Stand strong and have hope!” she began her caption, which accompanied a photo of herself doing yoga in a tree pose. “I know the wheels are coming off, and we are all trying to find ways to navigate this awful uncertainty.”

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Admits Her Biggest Current Challenge as a Parent: “We’re in the Tween World”



She added, “Side note, I’m living in sweats, cooking crap food, I’m short-fused, and have only put on lippy once in 5 days … 💄 And yes … it was for instagram … 🙄.”

As of Wednesday morning, the United States remains the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 397,754, according to a New York Times database. A total of 12,956 people in the U.S. have died as a result of the virus, according to the outlet.

Johns Hopkins reports a total number of 1,446,557 confirmed cases worldwide with 83,149 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.