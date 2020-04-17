Naomi Watts on Handling Stress During Pandemic: 'Giving Myself Permission to Feel All of It'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Naomi Watts isn’t stressing out about her anxiety.

The Loudest Voice actress, 51, who has frequently been posting updates on how she’s handling life while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, has opened up about the wide range of emotions she’s been feeling during this difficult time.

“I heard that it’s #NationalStressAwarenessDay today. Glad there’s a day for this, as I know we are all feeling it right now. Globally!!” she wrote on Instagram this week alongside a photograph of herself gazing up at the sky. “I’m giving myself permission to feel all of it!! (And not just on the “stress day”).”

“I feel like I have 7056 different emotions going on all day/everyday. Covering the entire spectrum of dark to light,” she added. “It’s ok to walk through all of it…the greatest comfort is knowing that we’re all in it together. Right? I trust we will come through this, having learned so many valuable things along the way.”

As her message came to a close, the actress took a moment to send her best to all those involved in the battle against the virus. “I send love to you all. And send so much gratitude for all those working on the frontlines. Our true heroes,” she wrote.

Watts revealed last month that she was dealing with “high anxiety levels” as well as feeling a little stir crazy.

“Stand strong and have hope! I know the wheels are coming off, and we are all trying to find ways to navigate this awful uncertainty,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of herself doing yoga, which is one of the ways the star practices self-care.

“How do we get through the cabin fever? The boredom and fear…? It’s all but impossible with such high anxiety levels to keep our spirits up,” she continued, as she asked her followers to share some of their helpful tricks. “Tell me how it’s going for you. What are you doing to keep your anxiety at bay? Let me know good ideas, games and easy recipes… and anything to keep the kids from fighting… !!”

The mother of two shares sons Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11, with ex Liev Schreiber.

Among her candid and heartfelt posts, Watts has also shared some hilarious posts playfully chronicling some of her everyday woes.

Joking about how much life has changed in recent weeks, on Friday, the actress shared a side-by-side comparison illustrating “what boredom and stress used to look like” versus “what it looks like now.”

In the first photo, the actress struck a glamorous pose for the camera while gracefully lounging on a chair, while in the second, she sat stiffly at home while looking off into the distance with a look of extreme anguish on her face.

Earlier this month, she also shared a hysterical video of herself tossing her head back and roaring after three of her appliances suddenly stopped working.

“Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day,” she captioned the clip — which naturally included a Tyrannosaurus rex sound effect.

