Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have a remarkably low-profile relationship.

Although The Watcher actress and the Almost Famous actor have been linked since they costarred in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, the pair waited nearly five years to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for his role on The Morning Show.

Over the course of their relationship, the A-list couple have largely stayed out of the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together and rarely discussing each other. They have shared a few sweet moments with fans on social media, though.

From their budding on-set romance to their red carpet debut, here's everything to know about Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's relationship.

November 9, 2009: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup meet

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Years before they costarred alongside each other in Gypsy, Watts and Crudup had their first run-in on Broadway.

According to Broadway World, the pair took part in the 24 Hour Plays on Broadway benefit and were photographed together at the afterparty. Eva Mendes, Jennifer Aniston and Liev Schreiber, who was dating Watts at the time, also participated in the benefit, which raised money for art education programs in New York City public schools.

Watts and Schreiber began dating in 2005 and welcomed their first child, Alexander "Sasha" Pete Schreiber, in 2007. Their second child, Kai Schreiber, was born in 2008.

Crudup was single at the time, having split with ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares son William Atticus Parker, in 2003, and ex Claire Danes in 2006.

September 26, 2016: Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber announce their split

After 11 years together, Watts and Schreiber announced that they had separated.

In a joint statement, the pair wrote, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple."

They continued: "It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy."

September 2016: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup begin filming Gypsy

Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Watts and Crudup began filming Netflix's Gypsy in fall 2016. In the 10-episode psychological drama, Watts stars as a therapist who becomes overly involved in the lives of her patients. Crudup was cast as her husband.

March 2017: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup get lunch together

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Months after filming wrapped, Watts and Crudup were spotted in public together for the first time.

The two were all smiles as they walked together in New York City and headed to a sushi spot for lunch.

May 22, 2017: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup say they are both single

Despite speculation that she and Crudup were an item, Watts referred to herself as single in an interview with Vogue Australia.

"I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting. I'm doing okay," she said of her life since her and Schreiber's split. She added that she was focusing on work and spending more time with friends and family.

Earlier that month, Watts said she wasn't ready to date just yet.

"Right now I'm at a point where I'm healing and just wanting to protect the family unit, and we're doing, so far, a pretty good job with that," she told Red Magazine, per the Associated Press. "[Dating] just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now."

The following month, Crudup shared that he was single (but hoping to find someone) while discussing his career in an interview with Mr. Porter.

"There's a lot of pressure in acting ... It's hard to maintain all of your relationships," he said. "My son is with me part-time, so if I'm not working, I'm with him. And I have a great group of friends in New York. But I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with."

July 2017: A source confirms Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are dating

Watts and Crudup sparked dating rumors after they were seen holding hands in N.Y.C. in July 2017.

An eyewitness spotted the pair when they went to a café for lunch. After arriving hand-in-hand, the couple "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands."

A source then confirmed Watts and Crudup's relationship with PEOPLE.

February 18, 2018: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend BAFTAs afterparty

BACKGRID

After laying low for several months, Watts and Crudup engaged in some rare PDA in February 2018. The couple were seen at Vogue's BAFTAs afterparty in London. At the end of the night, they left holding hands.

March 18, 2018: Naomi Watts attends the opening night of Billy Crudup's play

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Crudup's one-man play, Harry Clarke, opened at the Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C. on March 18, 2018. Watts attended the opening night in a pale pink dress.

March 29, 2018: Billy Crudup shares why he keeps his relationship with Naomi Watts private

That same month, Crudup spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his hit off-Broadway play. When asked about Watts, he said, "I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life." He added, "I don't particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I'm constantly trying to trick them into thinking I'm someone else."

Crudup later spoke about Gypsy being canceled after only one season. "I was for sure disappointed that it didn't have a longer life," he said. "There are certainly features of Gypsy that I'm incredibly proud of, and the working experience was really terrific. I hope we get another shot at something else sometime."

January 12, 2020: Billy Crudup thanks Naomi Watts at the Critics' Choice Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

At the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, Crudup won best supporting actor for his role on The Morning Show.

During his acceptance speech, he first thanked multiple people from the cast and crew, including costars Reese Witherspoon and Aniston. He added, "Thanks to them and … my son and my friends and family and Naomi and everybody, so thanks a lot."

His quick shout-out marked the first time Crudup referenced his and Watts' relationship publicly.

September 20, 2020: Billy Crudup mentions Naomi Watts' kids in Emmy acceptance speech

Crudup's role on The Morning Show also earned him an Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in 2020.

In his acceptance speech, Crudup gave a shout-out to the kids in his life, including Watts' children Sasha and Kai. "And to the young people in my life: my glorious son, Will, my nephews, and all my godchildren, Sasha and Kai, please save us," he said. "Sorry to ask. I love you, and thank you."

May 16, 2021: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup walk her dog

In one of their rare public sightings, Watts and Crudup were spotted out and about in N.Y.C. The pair were photographed laughing and smiling while walking her dog.

February 27, 2022: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their red carpet debut

Frazer Harrison/Getty

After nearly five years of dating, Watts and Crudup made their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards in Santa Monica, California. Crudup was nominated for his role on The Morning Show.

The couple wore coordinating all-black outfits and smiled for photographers prior to the show.

April 24, 2022: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend a wedding in Hawaii

Naomi Watts Instagram

Watts and Crudup attended the wedding of InStyle's former editor-in-chief, Laura Brown.

The star-studded wedding was held in Hawaii. Watts shared several photos from the event on Instagram, including two of her and Crudup together. "We adored the romance, found the light, bum-rushed the dance floor, over ate and drank and we don't regret any of it," she wrote in the caption. "Congratulations to the beautiful couple."

June 15, 2022: Naomi Watts brings Billy Crudup to Kai's middle school graduation

In June 2022, Watts and Schreiber's younger child, Kai, graduated from middle school. The former couple celebrated the milestone together, and Watts brought Crudup along as well.

Watts posted an Instagram photo that featured her kids, Crudup, Schreiber and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen. In the caption, the actress used the hashtag "modern family."

In 2019, Watts spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Schreiber. "I'm pretty proud of us," she said. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

July 8, 2022: Naomi Watts calls Billy Crudup her "love"

Naomi Watts Instagram

To celebrate Crudup's 54th birthday, Watts shared a photo of the couple in Paris. "Happy Birthday my love," she wrote in the caption.

September 12, 2022: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend the 74th Emmy Awards

Naomi Watts Instagram

At the 74th Emmy Awards, Crudup was nominated again for his role on The Morning Show. He and Watts missed the pre-show red carpet — she later shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that they had hit traffic — but made it in time to attend the ceremony together.

Watts shared a few Instagram photos the next day, writing in the caption, "Shout out to: @Prada for the frock! 👗Billy for the fun 😘."

In another post, she shared a photo of them posing together on the carpet, captioned, "What a night... What a dress... What a gent... ❤️✨."

October 19, 2022: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend launch party for her wellness brand

Araya Doheny/Getty

In October 2022, Watts debuted her new wellness brand, Stripes. She and Crudup celebrated at the launch party.

The actress created Stripes to help women who are dealing with the symptoms and stigma of menopause. In an interview with InStyle, Watts shared that Stripes was inspired by her own experience of going into early perimenopause at the age of 36. "When I was shooting the TV show Gypsy, I was really having a lot of symptoms at that point in time," she said. "But I find, actually, post-menopause, things have been pretty good."