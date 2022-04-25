Naomi Watts and Boyfriend Billy Crudup Attend Laura Brown's 'Memorable' Star-Studded Hawaii Wedding

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are each other's wedding dates!

The actors, who have been romantically linked since 2017 and made their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards in February, attended former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown's wedding to Brandon Borror-Chappell over the weekend in Hawaii.

Also in attendance for the nuptials were Jessica Alba, Michelle Pfeiffer, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.

"This is was what you call a WEDDING that we all needed!! The pandemic created a major delay but that just meant it was well worth waiting for," wrote Watts, 53, on Instagram, sharing snapshots from the ceremony. "We adored the romance, found the light, bum-rushed the dance floor, over ate and drank and we don't regret any of it."

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend wedding together. https://www.instagram.com/p/CcwX5w3pP9g Credit: Naomi Watts/Instagram

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple. May your love grow stronger with each year. Thank you for creating such a memorable experience. #loverules ❤️ @laurabrown99 @brandonborrorchappell," she added.

Couric, 65, also shared photos from the wedding. "Congrats to @laurabrown99 and @brandonborrorchappell on their nuptials in paradise! We loved celebrating you two!" she wrote, also joking about a photo of herself and Watts: "@naomiwatts and I were clearly feeling ourselves."

Pfeiffer, 63, wrote alongside a video montage from the day, "Beautiful wedding, beautiful gathering, beautiful couple. Congratulations @laurabrown99 and @brandonborrorchappell!"

On Instagram, Brown shared details about her pink wedding dress, writing, "My beautiful, singularly gifted friend @pppiccioli first sketched my @maisonvalentino wedding dress in January 2020. He made sure it had pockets. 😊 Pierpaolo, I love you with all my heart. Thank you. 💗."

At the start of the weekend, Brown shared an Instagram photo with the caption, "Night one. Overwhelmed. We love you all," and several stars congratulated her on the milestone, including Jennifer Aniston and Julianne Moore, who wrote, "You both look so beautiful!! Love and kisses - I wish I was there!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Crudup, 53, and Watts, who typically keep their relationship private and away from the public eye, were first seen together in March 2017 while out for lunch in New York City. In July 2017, a source confirmed to PEOPLE the stars were dating.