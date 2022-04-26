I Wanna Dance with Somebody is slated to be released in theaters nationwide on Dec. 21, 2022

See Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in First Look at I Wanna Dance with Somebody Biopic

Naomi Ackie Is Whitney Houston in Poster for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Movie

The first look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston has arrived!

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures unveiled a poster for the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. In the image, Ackie, 29, is seen dressed in a black leather jacket, a white t-shirt and jeans — a signature ensemble for Houston — while posing with her arms spread wide and head tilted back.

An array of flashing lights are seen behind Ackie, symbolizing Houston's undeniable stardom. The film is set to release on Dec. 21, 2022.

The movie is written by Anthony McCarten — the screenwriter behind the 2018's Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody — and directed by Stella Meghie, who previously helmed The Photograph and Everything, Everything.

Houston's sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston will produce the film on behalf of the Houston Estate. Producer Clive Davis, Whitney's mentor, will also be producing, along with Larry Mestel, Denis O'Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri and McCarten.

Naomi Ackie and Whitney Houston Naomi Ackie (left); Whitney Houston (right) | Credit: getty images (2)

Houston died at age 48 on Feb. 11, 2012 after drowning in a hotel bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed her cause of death was due to accidental drowning, and drugs were found in her system at the time.

The film will also star Ashton Sanders as Whitney's ex-husband Bobby Brown, Bria Danielle Singleton as the former couple's late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nafessa Williams as Whitney's former assistant Robyn Crawford, and Stanley Tucci as Davis.

"All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection when it comes to Whitney and her legacy," said Pat in a statement per The Hollywood Reporter.

"To transform someone into a matchless icon is virtually impossible. But with careful consideration, Naomi Ackie was selected based on her quality performances and her deep commitment to emerging into the woman that we all loved. We look forward to taking this journey with her."

Ackie's past film credits include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Corrupted, Yardie and Lady Macbeth.

The actress has also appeared in TV programs such as Doctor Who and The End of the F***king World, for which she won a BAFTA Award in 2020.