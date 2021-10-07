Nancy Sinatra Night on TCM kicks off Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Nancy Sinatra Celebrated by TCM with Night Dedicated to Her: My 'Fans Are the Key to Everything'

Turner Classic Movies is celebrating Nancy Sinatra with an evening of programming featuring the singer and actress.

TCM is debuting its Nancy Sinatra Night on Friday, which will include some of Sinatra's most celebrated films and an appearance by the icon herself. Sinatra, 81, will co-host her event, which features the TCM premiere of 1967's Movin' with Nancy, plus 1965's Marriage on the Rocks, followed by For Those Who Think Young (1964) and finally, The Last of the Secret Agents (1966).

Sinatra promoted the event on Twitter Tuesday, writing, "I'm having a party and you're all invited!"

She asked fans to live tweet along with her as they watch Movin' With Nancy on TCM, which begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

"Join the fun by using the hashtag #MWN when you tweet @ me," she added. "I will reply to all that I can!"

For Sinatra, the opportunity to connect with her fans over the course of the evening was too good to pass up.

"The fans are the key to everything," she tells PEOPLE. "Without them, and without their support, there would be no Nancy right now. She'd just be an old lady getting older. But with the support of all these wonderful people, it's like my life goes on."

Sinatra is the eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra and Nancy Barbato. Over the years, she's appeared in multiple shows and movies, including The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Get Yourself a College Girl, Speedway and China Beach.

She also made a name for herself as a singer, with songs in the James Bond film You Only Live Twice and Quentin Tarantino's first Kill Bill film. While she's recorded and released multiple albums over the years, she is widely known for her 1966 hit "These Boots Are Made for Walkin.'"

See the full Night with Nancy Sinatra schedule below:

A Night with Nancy Sinatra, co-hosted by Nancy Sinatra (Oct. 8)

8:00 p.m. ET: Movin' with Nancy (1967) *TCM Premiere

9:15 p.m. ET: Marriage on the Rocks (1965)

11:15 p.m. ET: For Those Who Think Young (1964)